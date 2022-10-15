Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Has Good News About the Next Tesla Vehicle
It's been a hectic week for Elon Musk. The charismatic and visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has been busy on all fronts. He started the week by causing a big controversy by proposing a peace plan to end the Russian war in Ukraine. This plan, perceived as pro-Russia, was widely...
Nio Vs. Tesla: Nio CEO Says Tesla 'Will Quickly Be Pushed Out Of The Market,' Calls Out Elon Musk's Dance Moves
Chinese electric vehicle company Nio Inc - ADR NIO is ramping up international expansion and has its eyes set on the U.S. market. Here’s how Nio’s CEO saw the company’s position gaining in the U.S. and what he thought about rival Tesla Inc TSLA. What Happened: Nio...
Bad News For Putin As Ukraine Military Gains Their City Back From Russia Occupants
The Ukrainian military has launched a counteroffensive in Kherson and the east, retaking Russian-occupied territory and attacking bridges and trains. Kherson is one of four Ukrainian districts Russia claims to have illegally annexed, according to Saldo.
realcleardefense.com
Deterring a Cornered Rat: Making Putin Think Twice About the Use of Nuclear Weapons
I first argued in 2017 that there is a clear imbalance between NATO and Russia regarding non-strategic or tactical nuclear weapon arsenals. I referred to this as NATO playing chess without a queen. While this imbalance still exists, the US has since bridged the gap with the deployment of the low-yield Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), announced in the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. This missile provides a flexible option by increasing not only the swiftness of a response, but also the effective penetration through enemy defences. In addition, the low-yield SLBM aids deterrence by signalling to the enemy that the US has options outside those that would ensure a strategic nuclear exchange resulting in mutually assured destruction. It is this signalling that needs to be enhanced to ensure President Vladimir Putin is deterred from executing an ‘escalate to de-escalate’ strategy, i.e. using a non-strategic nuclear weapon strike against Ukraine to end the war on his terms.
Elon Musk claims Twitter officials ordered whistleblower to destroy evidence
Elon Musk has claimed that Twitter officials ordered the company’s former executive and whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko to destroy evidence of the company’s security flaws. The Tesla chief’s legal team accused Twitter of making Mr Zatko destroy evidence as part of a condition of the $7.8m...
NYT columnist says this could be Putin's 'Hail Mary'
New York Times columnist and author Tom Friedman predicts what Russian President Vladimir Putin's next moves could be in his invasion of Ukraine.
Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome
U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members...
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can No Longer Foot The Bill For Starlink In Ukraine
The costs could balloon up to $400 million within the next 12 months, according to SpaceX, which reportedly wrote in a letter to the Pentagon that it can't "fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time." Interestingly, of the 20,000 units that are currently operational in the country, roughly 85% were reportedly paid (partially, or in full) by the U.S. and other diplomatic allies, and they also foot 30% of the internet bills.
Elon Musk May Have a Goodie Bag for Tesla Investors and Fans
Since early October Tesla (TSLA) has all but disappeared from the radar of its charismatic and sometimes whimsical CEO and co-founder, Elon Musk. Apart from a comment on Twitter to explain that the company had decided not to accelerate the pace of deliveries at the end of each quarter, Musk said little about the electric-vehicle-market leader, which is the bedrock of his immense fortune.
Fact check: US was world’s top oil producer in 2018, followed by Russia, Saudi Arabia
The U.S. as a whole – not Texas alone, as a social media post claims – was the world’s top oil producer in 2018, outproducing Russia and Saudi Arabia.
deseret.com
The man who saw too much
Three stories beneath the ground, in a bunker equipped with a thick metal door like a bank vault, a young, blue-eyed Airman 1st Class reported for his usual midnight shift. He knew this night, October 15, 1962, could be consequential, though plenty of others had been, too. As a photo interpreter with the Strategic Air Command stationed at Offutt Air Force Base outside of Omaha, Nebraska, Don Duff had helped discover previously unknown missile sites in Siberia and Mongolia using images from the satellites that constituted America’s surveillance response to the Soviet Union’s Sputnik I — the first successful, Earth-orbiting satellite, which marked the beginning of the space race and a new era of the Cold War.
ZDNet
Elon Musk: Starlink Aviation means internet in planes will feel the same as at home
SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service could soon be available on some flights via its Starlink Aviation service. SpaceX announced its high speed, low-latency service will be available as soon as passengers walk on a flight. SpaceX claims it can deliver "up to 350 Mbps" speeds on each plane, allowing all...
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: America's progressive trifecta threatens world democracy
“A democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself." – John Adams. America’s ultimate power in the world rests more on its democratic ideals than its economic and its military strength. Since our founding, our commitment to the rule of law, freedom of the press, and equal justice for all has been the envy of all free world nations. And what has influenced the world's opinion most about America is how its 50 states remain independent under a central government.
The U.S. Said It’d Give Billions to Chipmakers Like Intel. Now Come the Layoffs
Reported job cuts come at an awkward time for Intel, given that the company lobbied heavily for the subsidies in the CHIPS Act.
NOPEC may be no problem after Saudi treachery
It’s been 21 years since our “friends” in Saudi Arabia flew jetliners into the World Trade Center and Pentagon on 9-11. Even though 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi citizens and the Saudi royal family has been linked to funding the attack — the Bush administration allowed dozens of top-level Saudis to fly home without questioning, much […] The post NOPEC may be no problem after Saudi treachery appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Mosin-Nagant Has Seen Over a Century of Service
Firearms saw tremendous advancements throughout the 20th century. One, however, distinguished itself above the rest and has remained in service for well over 100 years. Developed by an Imperial Russian Army captain and a Belgian designer, the Mosin-Nagant has most certainly withstood the test of time. Russian soldiers were at...
The Move Back to $5 Gas
The price for a gallon of regular gas nationwide reached $5 in June. Not adjusted for inflation, this was the highest price in history. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had cut the global supply of crude. In turn, oil jumped well above $100 a barrel. While the global supply of oil has loosened somewhat since then, […]
The Jan. 6 Committee Gave Us Some Bad News About the Secret Service
The Secret Service has too many secrets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation requires a thorough investigation.These are among the most striking conclusions that emerged Thursday from the last public meeting of Congress’s Jan. 6 committee. Laying out its meticulously crafted case against former President Donald Trump for leading an insurrection against the government he had sworn an oath to protect, the committee made it clear that there were many targets that warranted further investigation. Not least of these were the two law enforcement agencies that had long prided themselves on being among the U.S. government’s most shining examples of integrity...
Wars in Which the Most Americans Were Wounded
When the human cost of wars is tallied, the focus is usually on fatalities. It is why we observe Memorial Day in May each year and why President Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address referred to the fallen Union soldiers as those who had given their “last full measure of devotion.” But war casualties also […]
SlashGear
