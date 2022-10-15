I first argued in 2017 that there is a clear imbalance between NATO and Russia regarding non-strategic or tactical nuclear weapon arsenals. I referred to this as NATO playing chess without a queen. While this imbalance still exists, the US has since bridged the gap with the deployment of the low-yield Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM), announced in the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. This missile provides a flexible option by increasing not only the swiftness of a response, but also the effective penetration through enemy defences. In addition, the low-yield SLBM aids deterrence by signalling to the enemy that the US has options outside those that would ensure a strategic nuclear exchange resulting in mutually assured destruction. It is this signalling that needs to be enhanced to ensure President Vladimir Putin is deterred from executing an ‘escalate to de-escalate’ strategy, i.e. using a non-strategic nuclear weapon strike against Ukraine to end the war on his terms.

