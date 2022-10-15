Robby Ashford scores his second touchdown vs Ole Miss

Auburn's Robby Ashford has found the end zone multiple times vs Ole Miss.

Robby Ashford has led Auburn on another touchdown drive.

The Auburn offense has come to life against a top-ten team on the road and has 31 points vs the Ole Miss Rebels after Robby Ashford trots in the end zone for the second time this game.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC going into the SEC West battle with Ole Miss.

Auburn-Ole Miss Series History

Auburn holds the all-time series lead against Ole Miss with a 35-10 overall record against the Rebels. The Tigers currently hold a six-game win streak over Ole Miss dating back to 2016 and includes last year's 31-20 win in Jordan Hare Stadium.

The most recent Ole Miss victory came in 2015 when Hugh Freeze led the rebels to a 27-19 win.

Ole Miss won the first-ever meeting between the two schools 19-0 in 1928. The game was played in Birmingham, AL.

