Tuscaloosa, AL

Who's In, Who's Out for No.6 Tennessee Against No.3 Alabama

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago

No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff provides the most up to date injury report.

Cedric Tillman ( Out )- The big hit for Tennessee here once again is their star wide receiver is still sidelined. We have heard varying timelines since Tillman was injured, but five weeks stayed firm for a while. Now, however, it appears Tillman is on track to play sooner than that, but he will not be available today, so Tennessee will once again look to Ramel Keyton to step in alongside Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. It is likely Tennessee holds Tillman out against UT-Martin next week as well just as extra precaution, meaning Kentucky will be the likely return game.

Gerald Mincey ( IN )- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Jeremiah Crawford and Dayne Davis filled in nicely, so adding Mincey back to this rotation will be a welcomed addition with Will Anderson and Dallas Turner wreaking havoc off the edge.

Warren Burrell ( OUT )- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead ( Out )- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

Jaylen McCollough ( Out) - The Vols defensive captain is out as he deals with an off-field issue that occurred on Sunday evening. There is no timetable for return at this time.

Alabama Players to Note: Starting QB Bryce Young (IN), Starting DB Brian Branch (IN), LB Jaylen Moody (IN)

The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee vaults to No. 3, Alabama falls from top five in college football rankings

Rose three spots to No. 3 in this week's AP Top 25 after the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on Saturday for their first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006. The rise continues a storybook start to the season for the Vols after second-year coach Josh Heupel's team began the year unranked. With wins over Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU and Alabama, four of Tennessee's six wins have come against teams who were ranked at the time of the matchup.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown

There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Alabama Player Reveals His Reaction To Tennessee Vomiting

During this past Saturday's game between Alabama and Tennessee, offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was caught throwing up on the field. Crawford turned his head away from the Volunteers' huddle so he can vomit. It was a bizarre moment to say the least. Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young seemed a bit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
