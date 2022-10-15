Who's In, Who's Out for No.6 Tennessee Against No.3 Alabama

No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff provides the most up to date injury report.

Cedric Tillman ( Out )- The big hit for Tennessee here once again is their star wide receiver is still sidelined. We have heard varying timelines since Tillman was injured, but five weeks stayed firm for a while. Now, however, it appears Tillman is on track to play sooner than that, but he will not be available today, so Tennessee will once again look to Ramel Keyton to step in alongside Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy. It is likely Tennessee holds Tillman out against UT-Martin next week as well just as extra precaution, meaning Kentucky will be the likely return game.

Gerald Mincey ( IN )- Tennessee's starting left tackle was inactive with an ankle injury against LSU. It is unknown when Mincey injured his ankle, but the Vols were down a key piece against a good LSU front. Jeremiah Crawford and Dayne Davis filled in nicely, so adding Mincey back to this rotation will be a welcomed addition with Will Anderson and Dallas Turner wreaking havoc off the edge.

Warren Burrell ( OUT )- Burrell left the game against Pitt in overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. The injury ultimately required surgery after a couple of weeks of testing, and the veteran cornerback is done for the season.

Len'Neth Whitehead ( Out )- The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.

Jaylen McCollough ( Out) - The Vols defensive captain is out as he deals with an off-field issue that occurred on Sunday evening. There is no timetable for return at this time.

Alabama Players to Note: Starting QB Bryce Young (IN), Starting DB Brian Branch (IN), LB Jaylen Moody (IN)

