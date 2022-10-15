ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Progressive Democrat, centrist Republican vie for 20th Senate District seat

By Elizabeth Regan
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GR5VZ_0iaVgK5600

An aggressive 20th District state senate campaign by Democrat Martha Marx has put her Republican challenger, former state Republican Party Chairman Jerry Labriola Jr., in the position of defending his moderate bona fides.

Allegations by Marx to the contrary have spurred Labriola to go on the record as a supporter of abortion rights and “common sense gun laws.”

“Despite what you may hear from my opponent, I am a pro-choice candidate,” he said in an interview at The Day. “I’m a husband and a father of four adult daughters, so we’re pretty much in unison on this issue in the family. We’re pro choice.”

He said he is not a member of any gun rights groups like the NRA or the Connecticut Citizen’s Defense League, and doesn’t own a gun.

“She’s trying to make me out to be a gun toting wild man,” he said with a laugh. “That’s politics, right?”

The race for the 20th District seat opened up in January with the news that state Sen. Paul Formica would be retiring from public service at the end of his third term. One of four senate seats up for grabs due to the departure of GOP incumbents, it has the potential to affect a balance of power already tipped heavily in favor of Democrats.

Formica’s announcement spurred Marx to declare her candidacy that same month, but the Republican contender didn’t enter until May. Labriola since then has fashioned himself as Formica’s centrist heir apparent.

Labriola noted Formica voted in favor of House Bill 5414, which provides protections for out-of-state people receiving or performing abortions in Connecticut and expanded which medical providers could perform abortions. The candidate said he would have supported the measure as well.

Interests in the district of roughly 96,000 people range from industrial to agricultural, from struggling renters to those with second homes on the shore. Spanning several small towns and one small city built along rivers feeding into Long Island Sound, almost a third of the population resides in the 6 square miles that constitute New London.

The district also covers Bozrah, East Lyme, Old Lyme, Salem, Waterford and parts of Old Saybrook and Montville. In all but the Democratic stronghold of New London, voter registration numbers from the last election show the voting majority doesn’t belong to either of the two entrenched parties. Instead, the majority is unaffiliated.

The progressive Marx, 59, is a registered nurse of more than 30 years and a two-term New London councilwoman. She ran unsuccessfully against Formica twice. This time, she’s capitalizing on Labriola’s status as a relative newcomer to Old Saybrook and a political operative.

Labriola, 65, was born and raised in Naugatuck as the son of a state senator. He and his wife, Barbara, raised four daughters in Wallingford before moving to Old Saybrook about six years ago. He is a partner at Labriola Law Group with his brother, state Rep. David Labriola, R-Oxford.

A recent Marx mailer with imagery evocative of fascist propaganda painted Labriola in black and red as an extremist on par with former President Donald J. Trump.

The ad outlined Marx’s 35 years of experience in roles including nurse, councilperson and community activist.

“During this time, her opponent was living halfway across the state, moving up the ranks of the Republican Party, ultimately becoming Chair and leading the Connecticut GOP to the furthest right it's ever been,” the mailer said.

It’s a characterization Labriola adamantly denies. He said the party under his leadership during those “pre-Trump years” ran the gamut of conservative philosophies.

As party chairman from 2011-15, he managed the Republican platform and candidates. He described a group ranging from “very moderate” former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides of Derby, to former Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano of North Haven, to “hard right” state representatives like Doug Dubitsky of Chaplin and Ann Dauphinais of Killingly.

“Everyone that has talked to me pretty much knows I’m a centrist,” he said. “I’m a middle of the road, common sense candidate.”

Labriola pointed to Formica’s election to the Senate under his leadership in 2014. Labriola’s own mailers have played up the incumbent’s endorsement.

Both candidates will appear on two ballot lines. Labriola has been endorsed by the Independent Party and Marx by the Working Families Party.

Healthcare and real estate

Marx’s priorities revolve around protecting a woman’s right to choose, making healthcare and housing more accessible, and promoting safe gun laws.

She said reproductive rights emerged as the number one issue over the course of 11,000 phone bank calls she’s made so far.

“Unaffiliated, 80-year-old men ask me where I stand on choice,” she said. “I tell them and they say ‘you have my vote.’”

A former union representative, Marx characterized herself as an advocate for those who pay too much for healthcare and a thorn in the side of the hospitals and insurance companies that make too much.

“Do you know that our hospitals in Connecticut made $1.4 billion last year,” she said, energetic in her disbelief as she cited a report from the state Office of Health Strategy. “And they have $10 billion in assets. $10 billion! And they’re not-for-profits.”

Marx voiced support for the public option, which has failed to win approval in the legislature over several years. Conceived for businesses with 50 or fewer employees, it would leverage the state’s purchasing power and a large diverse risk pool to negotiate quality, affordable health insurance plans.

She blamed industry lobbyists for blocking the legislation.

“Well, they’re not going to get very far with me,” she said. “I’ve been fighting insurance companies for 38 years.”

Marx called for lawmakers to do more to promote affordable housing in a state where there are about 85,000 more households in search of a rent or mortgage they can manage than there are places for them to live.

“As a visiting nurse, I’m in homes everyday. I know what our housing stock is. The legislature has to incentivize for the suburban towns to build some workforce housing. We’re not talking low-income high-rises. We’re talking about starter homes like most of our parents bought,” she said.

Labriola, too, cited the lack of housing stock as a key barrier to affordability. The real estate attorney noted the current market has been frustrating for first-time homebuyers, but said things are starting to turn around.

“My hope is that the market forces – the free market – can return supply and demand into balance,” he said.

He’d also be willing to look at tax incentives for large employers like General Dynamics, Dominion Energy and Ørsted that the companies can use to provide housing assistance to new employees.

At the top of Labriola’s priority list is “broad-based tax relief” ranging from keeping real estate conveyance taxes and recording fees in check all the way to a reduction in the sales tax.

He said moving the sales tax from 6.35% down to 5.85% would result in savings to taxpayers that “would really add up over time.”

His other key priority, he said, is keeping the streets safe.

‘A knee-jerk reaction’

Marx was the New London Democratic Town Committee Chairman last year when voters rejected the all-Democratic City Council vote that would have repealed a 2014 ordinance mandating a minimum of 80 officers for the police department.

Critics of repealing the mandate characterized it as a step toward “defunding” the police department, though the council actually had slightly increased the police budget that year and approved hiring of at least six new officers.

Proponents of the repeal said it was a false narrative to call the move “anti-police” and the real issue was the city being tied to a fixed number when population figures and best practices change over time.

Marx was not a city councilor at the time but supported the repeal as the local party chairman. She was elected to her second, non-consecutive term on the council several months later.

“I will never, ever defund the police,” she told The Day this week. “I have only given the police what they have asked for.”

She described the repeal as “a benign act” to show young people of color in the community that the council was listening to their outrage and their calls for police reform in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

“I’m not a young person of color, but I know as an American I was disgusted and I had to listen to the voices of New London that were asking us to do something,” she said.

Labriola disputed that the move was simply a symbolic gesture.

“She can say what she wants to say, but I think the record is clear that the DTC – and she was the leader of it – supported the repeal of the ordinance. If it wasn’t for the referendum that beat it back, there would’ve been a destaffing of the New London Police Department,” he said.

The department has never reached 80 officers even with the ordinance in place. There are currently 64 sworn personnel, according to the department.

The candidates also differ on their views of the sweeping police accountability law signed by Gov. Ned Lamont in 2020.

The law created a new inspector general to investigate police use-of-force cases, limited the circumstances in which deadly use of force can be justified, allowed more civilian oversight of police departments and allowed civil lawsuits against officers, among other things.

Marx recalled critics of the legislation said it would cause liability insurance rates in the municipalities to skyrocket. But it didn’t happen, and she called it another false narrative.

Acknowledging that the measure could use “tweaking,” she said that’s the case with many bills that become law.

But Labriola said he would seek “substantial modifications” to the law if he is elected.

“The police accountability bill, it was a knee jerk reaction. It went too far. There was no input from the law enforcement community. It was voted on at three in the morning. It has been a net negative for police retention, police recruitment and the crime rate,” he said.

e.regan@theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
Washington Examiner

House Republican campaign chief dismisses recent Democratic wins

A couple of late summer political hiccups for House Republicans don't worry the head of their campaign arm, Rep. Tom Emmer (D-MN). Throughout the 2022 cycle, House Republicans have been favored to win the majority on Nov. 8. But on Aug. 16, now-Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) flipped Alaska's lone House seat after it had been in Republican hands for 49 years. A week later, now-Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) won an upstate New York House seat where polls and pundits had favored the chances of his Republican rival, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.
ALASKA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Democrats' blue-state headaches

House Republicans are increasingly confident they can make unexpected inroads into some solidly Democratic congressional districts, including in some of the bluest states in the country: California, Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. Why it matters: Following the money is as important as following the (limited) congressional public polling....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
307
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy