Whittier, CA

Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSnMN_0iaVgB8Z00

A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier.

The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media.

Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull the horse over.”

    The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)
    The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)
    The Whittier Police Department shared photos of a horse who was taken from its rider who was suspected of riding under the influence (Whittier Police Department)

The behavior of the rider led to police engaging in an unusual pursuit.

Eventually the rider surrendered and was taken into custody. The unidentified rider is expected to be charged with driving under the influence.

California Vehicle Code states that people riding an animal on state roadways are “subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle …  except those provisions which by their very nature can have no application.” That means the legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) – whether on horseback or behind the wheel – would be the same at 0.08%.

The horse was taken to the Whittier Police Station where it “received lots of love” from the station employees.

Comments / 25

Wonder Woman
3d ago

Who writes these articles?! A person riding a horse was pulled over for driving under the influence?? since when is it considered riding a horse the same a driving??😂😂

Reply(2)
6
Dustin Redding
3d ago

What???? 😂🤣😂🤣🤦🏿‍♂️.... Meanwhile in another article you will see, "6 related gang shootings between Whittier and Fullerton" anyone with tips PLEASE contact Whittier or Fullerton PD with tips 😂🤣🤷🏿‍♂️

Reply
2
Everett James
3d ago

I never knew that it was illegal to ride a horse in traffic while drunk. They do it in the rodeo all the time. I will be sure the horse isn't drunk while riding one. 😜

Reply
2
 

