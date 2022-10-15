Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
seattlemedium.com
Encampment Focus Of Residents’ Ire￼
Seattle residents are unhappy about an encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. Over the past couple of years, neighbors living near the Ship Canal Bridge have noticed the encampment growing in size. It has accumulated 20-30 tents. Those who live and volunteer in the area blame a lack of affordable housing and rising rents as some of the main reasons people have ended up in the encampment.
The Suburban Times
A Community of Hope for Pierce County
Pierce County’s chronically homeless are the most challenging to place and keep in supportive housing. A proposed microhome site with wraparound services could be the solution for many of our most vulnerable residents. Learn more about the project at piercecountywa.gov/village.
The Suburban Times
Veterans wanted for County Advisory Board
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to apply for the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for Pierce County veterans and their families by advising the County on the needs of veterans and available programs. Learn more and apply: http://PierceCOuntyWa.Gov/Veterans.
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
bellevuereporter.com
Collision turns into vehicle fires on I-90
A vehicle collision that turned into multiple car fires resulted in an initial full blockage of eastbound Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Bellevue during this morning’s commute. According to the Bellevue Fire Department — which had crews on scene along with Mercer Island fire crews — two patients...
The Suburban Times
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United
Lakewood United announcement. Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Come join us as we learn about:. Fall/Winter prevention in our homes.
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
The Suburban Times
Fall Safety Day at West Pierce Fire & Rescue
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Saturday, October 22nd, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Monday Update for Loch Katrine Fire
A type 2 incident management team has taken over command of the Loch Katrine Fire as of today, Monday, October 17th. Resources have been arriving to bolster the crews out on the line and have started to assess the current footprint of the fire area to begin putting plans in place to get around the fires and limit additional spread beyond the perimeters.
bsd405.org
Changes to Right at School
Changes to Right At School Programs in Select BSD Schools. The childcare worker shortage has had a devastating impact in King County, including here in Bellevue. Over the past few months, Right At School educators and workers have gone above and beyond to provide safe and meaningful programs for students in the Bellevue School District. However, as a result of inadequate staffing, they currently find themselves no longer able to continue offering Right At School locations in every BSD elementary school.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Master Gardener FREE talks on gardening topics Oct. 22, 25, 29
Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners. As part of their Speakers Bureau Intern Project obligations, four of our interns have completed the training and are ready to give their talks to the Pierce County Master Gardener community and to the public. These talks are free and the public is invited.
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
Chronicle
Fire Destroys Car, Scorches Hillside Near Interstate 5 in Thurston County
A car was destroyed by fire and that same blaze scorched a hillside near I-5 in Lacey, according to Washington State Patrol. About 2 p.m. Monday, the driver was headed south on I-5, near Meridian Road in Lacey, when the elderly man's car began to have problems, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.
urbnlivn.com
Private mid-century in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop neighborhood
14811 SE 55th St in Bellevue is private mid-century retreat in Bellevue’s historic Hilltop community. In one of Washington’s first neighborhoods with underground electrical wires, this four bedroom, 2,190 square foot home sits on a large 1.2 acre lot with nothing but trees and the PNW surrounding it. Having just received a studs-out remodel, this home is ready for modern living in a mid-century layout.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Meadowdale High School is in classroom hold
LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 18, 2022—Meadowdale High School is currently in a classroom hold, which means classroom doors are closed to keep hallways clear, but learning continues. The school is actively investigating an issue on campus. Harmony Weinberg, Communications Manager for the Edmonds School District, told the Lynnwood Times that...
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
Chronicle
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
