Changes to Right At School Programs in Select BSD Schools. The childcare worker shortage has had a devastating impact in King County, including here in Bellevue. Over the past few months, Right At School educators and workers have gone above and beyond to provide safe and meaningful programs for students in the Bellevue School District. However, as a result of inadequate staffing, they currently find themselves no longer able to continue offering Right At School locations in every BSD elementary school.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO