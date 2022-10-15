Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms
Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR needs to give Bubba Wallace a big suspension in 2022
NASCAR needs to give Bubba Wallace a significant suspension for his actions on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Bubba Wallace has testy response to question about retaliating against Kyle Larson
Bubba Wallace denied retaliating against Kyle Larson on Sunday and got testy when pressed about the matter. Wallace got bumped into the wall by Larson on lap 95 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. He responded by going across the track and bumping into the rear of Larson’s car, wrecking both of them. Christopher Bell, one of Wallace’s Toyota teammates, was also taken out in the wreck.
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick set to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after 2023
Kevin Harvick has indicated he will leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 NASCAR season, per Gene Haas. Who would be a good replacement for the No. 4 car?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finds Possum Hiding in JR Motorsports Car After Las Vegas NASCAR Weekend
After Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team got back from their Las Vegas weekend, they had a stowaway in one of their cars. A possum decided to hitch a ride somewhere along the way on the NASCAR hauler. That’s quite the ride for North America’s only marsupial.
NASCAR Penalizes Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Team After Loose Wheel at South Point 400
Amid the Bubba Wallace suspension news, NASCAR also penalized Kyle Busch and his No. 18 JGR team for a loose wheel at Las Vegas. These penalties have been handed out throughout the season. This time it was Busch and his team that just didn’t get the wheel on tight. When it came off, the whole audience knew this was coming.
The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water
NASCAR fans eager to see Bubba Wallace suspended are wrong to draw parallels to an incident at Martinsville in 2015. The post The Bubba Wallace Comparisons to Matt Kenseth’s 2015 Suspension Don’t Hold Water appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Suspended Bubba Wallace will be replaced by John Hunter Nemechek for Homestead
John Hunter Nemechek will drive at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend in place of Bubba Wallace, who was suspended for one race by NASCAR for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a statement via social media, 23XI Racing announced Nemechek in the No. 45 Toyota. The team...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
All-Time NASCAR Cup Series Wins List
Check out this detailed look at the 30 Cup drivers with the most NASCAR wins all time.
racer.com
COTA to name final turn ‘The Andretti’
Circuit of the Americas will rename its final turn ‘The Andretti’ at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. The track is recognizing the incredible career of Mario Andretti, who also drove the first ever lap of COTA when it opened in 2012. The 82-year-old – who last weekend drove a modern McLaren F1 car at Laguna Seca – will be honored with a naming ceremony on Thursday, October 20 in Austin, ahead of the race weekend getting underway.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, October 19
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, October edition
IndyCar’s silliest season on record is finally slowing to a more reasonable pace as the few remaining seats in the series are starting to fill. With Santino Ferrucci’s return to full-time racing in the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, we’re down to Chip Ganassi Racing’s fourth Honda-powered entry, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Honda and the new No. 78 Chevy from Juncos Hollinger Racing to resolve on the driver front.
Las Vegas Race Results: October 16, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Today, the NASCAR Cup Series is on the grid in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the South Point 400. It’s the opening race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Playoffs. View Las Vegas results for the NASCAR Cup...
racer.com
Racing on TV, October 19-23
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
racer.com
OPINION: Reinvention is Kurt Busch's greatest achievement
One of the greatest things Kurt Busch achieved in his NASCAR career will not be found on a statistic sheet, nor shown in a highlight reel when he’s eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame. Considering Busch spent 23 years making starts at stock car racing’s highest level, that...
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas results: Joey Logano surges past Ross Chastain to win the 2022 South Point 400
Since the current NASCAR playoffs format was adopted, Joey Logano has seemingly been able to find an extra gear whenever he's needed to in the Round of 8. Whenever he's needed to, the 2018 Cup Series champion has seemingly been able to find a way to give himself an opportunity to race for the title -- and he's done it again today.
racer.com
Thomas Schrage blog: The perfect weekend!
Thanks to the Team USA Scholarship, I have made two trips across the pond to England in the last three weeks. It’s been busy, for sure, and even though my last blog was only just over a week ago, there’s so much has happened that I need to tell you all about!
