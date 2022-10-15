ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF.com

Despite inflation, these things have gotten cheaper

(NEXSTAR) – Inflation in the U.S. accelerated in September, the latest data from the Labor Department show. It has kept the costs of housing and everyday needs high, and ensures the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, likely aggressively. Though consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy