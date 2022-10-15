Read full article on original website
IRS sending letters to 9 million Americans with unclaimed stimulus checks
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An unexpected letter in the mail from the IRS isn’t always a good sign, but more than 9 million Americans are about to get some good news from the tax agency. The Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to millions who did not claim...
Despite inflation, these things have gotten cheaper
(NEXSTAR) – Inflation in the U.S. accelerated in September, the latest data from the Labor Department show. It has kept the costs of housing and everyday needs high, and ensures the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, likely aggressively. Though consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped...
