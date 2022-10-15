Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County.

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson.

He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the Lancaster man was in the area. Svane-Morris was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail in northern Santa Barbara County.

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster is shown in this undated photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Svane-Morris is suspected of killing Wilson at his home in Santa Ynez on Oct. 8.

Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine country.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.

Hours after the murder, authorities received a report of a van stolen from a nearby home where the killing happened. Investigators believe that Svane-Morris stole the van after attacking Wilson. That vehicle has been returned to its owner.

According to Noozhawk, an online publication in Santa Barbara County, court documents filed this week indicate Svane-Morris killed the victim during the commission of a burglary. He was also charged with attacking a woman with a crowbar and threatening her.

He is also accused of violating a restraining order. The victim’s daughter apparently had a “dating relationship” with Svane-Morris, Noozhawk reporting states.

Svane-Morris remains in police custody and is due in court at a later date, according to Santa Barbara County inmate records.

