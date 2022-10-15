Read full article on original website
Related
bctd.news
Walmart CTO Finds Crypto Will Play an Essential Role in Payments
Suresh Kumar, the global CTO at Walmart, predicts that cryptocurrencies will play a key role in payment disruption in the future, transforming the way people pay for goods. Kumar mentioned that Walmart has a positive outlook on crypto at a Yahoo Finance summit. According to the executive, there are three leading sectors of disruption, and cryptocurrencies fall in the middle of it. Kumar says the way in which people are inspired and discover products is being transformed.
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
bctd.news
Société Générale will provide cryptocurrency custody services
A license to deal with digital currencies has been given to Société Générale by the French Financial Market Authority (AMF). For the past few years, this banking behemoth has been considering blockchain technology. A unique division of Forge Bank is responsible for conducting market research and...
bctd.news
Bitcoin Enters the Guinness World Records
We can now see Bitcoin in the list of Guinness World Records for a number of entries. The book mentions that Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency, the oldest active cryptocurrency, the first blockchain, etc. Searching "Bitcoin" on the Guinness World Records website, users can learn a lot about the...
bctd.news
Another crypto exchange joins anti-Russian sanctions
Cryptocurrency exchanges registered in the European Union began to limit the possibilities of Russian users. Last week, the Blockchain.com service announced that it was joining the sanctions against the Russian Federation. Until October 27, users of this crypto wallet must withdraw funds, otherwise, they will be blocked. Very soon, the...
bctd.news
Shopify Teams up With Novel to Deliver Accessible Web3 Services
Leading e-commerce company Shopify teamed up with the Web3 commerce solution Novel to allow merchants to access blockchain tech easily. Novel released an app on the Shopify App Store, which provides merchants with tools to try Web3 innovation in e-commerce without having technical knowledge. The Novel Shopify application has two main features: minting and distribution, and utility.
bctd.news
Crypto Exchange FTX Being Investigated by Texas Regulators
Texas regulators are investigating crypto exchange FTX Trading, FTX US, and founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over potential securities violations. According to a state filing, regulators are probing whether yield-bearing accounts of the platform should be viewed as unregistered and non-permitted securities. The document says FTX products are similar to the interest-bearing depository accounts offered by Voyager Digital, a cryptocurrency lending platform which filed for bankruptcy in July. Voyager is also under an investigation by the authorities.
bctd.news
Gary Gensler Thinks CFTC Should Regulate Stablecoins
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), declared at the end of 2021 that his agency should oversee transactions involving digital currency. According to him, securities regulations can be used to control these transactions. Gensler changed his position last week. He now thinks that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ought to have authority over digital assets like stablecoins, which have a total market valuation of more than $150 billion (CFTC).
Comments / 0