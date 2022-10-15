Suresh Kumar, the global CTO at Walmart, predicts that cryptocurrencies will play a key role in payment disruption in the future, transforming the way people pay for goods. Kumar mentioned that Walmart has a positive outlook on crypto at a Yahoo Finance summit. According to the executive, there are three leading sectors of disruption, and cryptocurrencies fall in the middle of it. Kumar says the way in which people are inspired and discover products is being transformed.

1 DAY AGO