ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Saint Mary Church in Greeneville seeks 100th anniversary gifts

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373sez_0iaVfILr00

Norwich ― This was to be a year of celebration for St. Mary Church parish in Greeneville, with the 100th anniversary celebration of its majestic church at 70 Central Ave. coming in December.

Parish leaders planning for the occasion hoped to include a typical capital fund drive for repairs and improvements. But a structural assessment last March changed all that.

With dangerously crumbling in the 100-year-old concrete at the top of the bell tower and along the limestone and masonry exterior facade of the church, the parish faced the monumental decision of whether to raise an estimated $1.5 million to save the building or close it and start over somewhere else.

“It was very alarming. The pinnacles were about to collapse. The whole thing was so fragile,” Pastor Father Bob Washabaugh said of the 18-foot-tall decorative corners atop the bell tower.

Washabaugh said the decision was unanimous to restore the church, and a three-year pledge drive began, starting with the first-year cost of $760,000 needed to repair the bell tower. The tower has been wrapped in scaffolding and blue shielding to contain any falling debris, and a chain link fence blocks off the entire front entrance area for safety. Church side doors and emergency exits remain open to allow church services to continue.

Loring and Son Masonry Contractors Restoration of New London, which also did repairs on the St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London, is doing the work on the Greeneville church.

Once the scaffolding was up, crews removed the pinnacles at the top four corners of the tower. Some of the pieces crumbled upon removal, Washabaugh said. Loring will create molds to replicate the pinnacles to be installed later.

The entire tower will be repointed and repaired from top to bottom in the first phase, Washabaugh said. Subsequent phases will address cracking and crumbling along the rest of the church facade, repair the rosetta stained glass window in front, upgrade heating and ventilation and improve accessibility.

Washabaugh said it was important to start the fund drive with parishioners and Diocese of Norwich support. Pledge brochures are printed in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Donations may be made online at saintmarychurchrestoration.com or through regular mail.

For future phases, the church already has applied to the Norwich Community Development Corp. for a grant through the Norwich Revitalization Program and will apply for a grant from Preservation Connecticut and will apply for support from other foundations.

“It’s a very, very historic building, and it’s a beautiful building,” Washabaugh said.

More importantly, he said, Saint Mary is a cornerstone of the Greeneville neighborhood, a welcoming home for immigrants since 1845, when the parish was founded, the first Saint Mary Church east of the Connecticut River.

Fundraisers, including the parish’s signature international feasts, are in the works. The centennial celebration is planned for Sunday, Dec. 11, with a special Mass and likely a celebratory dinner to follow.

Saint Mary recently participated in a Norwich Diocese video program that is highlighting all St. Mary’s churches in the diocese. St. Mary in Greeneville does not have an additional moniker, Washabaugh pointed out in the video, because it was the first Saint Mary parish in the diocese.

Founded in 1845, the first parish church was a short distance away on North Main Street, the current home of Street Stuff motorcycle showroom and former longtime home of A.P. Savage Hardware.

Always a parish dominated by immigrants, first Irish and then many other groups, the parish quickly outgrew its small home. The new stone church was dedicated on Dec. 10, 1922. The church now has masses in Spanish and Haitian Creole, along with a bilingual English-Spanish mass. Cape Verdean immigrants, who speak Portuguese, mostly attend the Spanish mass as the languages are similar, Washabaugh said.

Haitian and Spanish parishioners added their voices to the video, one saying how he grew up and was married in a Catholic church and is continuing to practice his faith in his new country.

Alvania Dejada, director of information and evangelism for the parish, said the first priority for the parish is its people. The church is the place where people of many diverse backgrounds gather and share their experiences.

“We are all a great family,” Dejada said in the video.

c.bessette@theday.com

How to donate to St. Mary’s Church restoration:

Online pledges and one-time donations can be made at saintmarychurchrestoration.com.

Donations by mail: Make checks out to St. Mary Church and mail to St. Mary Church, 70 Central Ave., Norwich, CT 06360.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
SHELTON, CT
Black Enterprise

Black Men’s Union at Yale Holds First Induction Ceremony Since 2019

Board members of the Black Men’s Union and Yale students gathered for the first time in three years for the Yale Black Men’s Union induction ceremony. The Black Men’s Union is an organization founded in 2007 at Yale University to empower and support Black men on and off campus. Launching the union was an effort to uplift the community through positive social, educational, economic, and political change by addressing the needs and concerns of Black men beyond Yale, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Local woman turns lifelong love of pets into new business in Berlin

BERLIN – Love for her own pets as a child has grown into a business for Jessica Carmody as an adult, as she has opened a pet grooming business in Berlin. “I’m a fourth generation farmer – we grow fruits and vegetables – but I’ve always had animals like cats and dogs,” said Carmody, owner of Cuddlesudz Pet Salon. “And as I got older, when I was teenager, I started helping them on my own and that’s what really got me into it.”
BERLIN, CT
WTNH

Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Funeral arrangements set for fallen Bristol police officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Funeral arrangements are set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty. A joint funeral for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford. Calling hours for Hamzy will […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police

A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island

- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
PROVIDENCE, RI
darientimes.com

Yearslong Powder Ridge dispute heads to pretrial

MIDDLEFIELD — The lengthy legal battle between a former town building official and the owner of Powder Ridge is heading to a pretrial. According to the state judicial website, a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for January 2023 in the case of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, owned by Sean Hayes, versus Robert Meyers, the former Middlefield building inspector who was fired from his position in 2017 for failing to perform his duties.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals

The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers

As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
307
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy