Memphis-born vocalist Anita Kerr dies

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Journey brings 50th anniversary tour to FedExForum with special guest Toto
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t Stop Believing! Journey is coming to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Toto. The band is bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to FedExForum. The show is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and tickets go on sale to the general public...
Nashville Scene
Hot Chicken Legend André Prince Jeffries Receives Prestigious Honor
In 2013, the James Beard Foundation named Prince’s Hot Chicken as an “America’s Classic,” an award that designates a restaurant “with timeless appeal, each beloved in its region for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” The recognition was certainly well-deserved and reflected the contribution of the Prince family to Nashville as an interesting culinary community.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN
People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
Nashville Scene
Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous
Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige perform at the FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, featuring Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige, came to the FedEx Forum the night of Sunday, October 16th. Swipe through the gallery below for some moments from their performances.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Popular Nashville Bakery Closing Down After Nearly 20 Years
Months after the owner's husband passed away, she has chosen to shut the bakery's doors for good.
‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis will ask the state legislature for $350 million toward a $684 million plan to build or extensively renovate four professional and college sports facilities, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday. The proposal includes improvements to the FedExForum and a new, standalone soccer stadium with 8,000-10,000 seats, which would be located where […]
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Foundation eliminating ‘silent suffering’ after stillbirth
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emily Long started the Helen James Foundation in honor of her daughter who was stillborn in 2018. The foundation aims to fundraise for Cuddle Cot donations to hospitals and to normalize healing for affected families. “The day I was 38 weeks pregnant, something felt off. She wasn’t moving. She always did. So […]
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
Nashville Scene
Campbell Enters Home Stretch With Substantial Financial Advantage
Disclosure reports filed over the weekend show that Democratic candidate Heidi Campbell has a substantial spending edge over Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in the race for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District. Reports show that Campbell had nearly $600,000 to spend at the start of the month. Ogles reports $455,803...
cbp.gov
Bird Carcasses Encased in Cement Statues Intercepted in Memphis
NEW ORLEANS - On Saturday, October 8, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis, Tennessee seized two bird carcasses and palm seeds encased in cement statues. The shipment from Mexico City was enroute to Odessa, Texas and vaguely manifested as a gift to a cousin “with crafts.” The 10-kilogram shipment was examined via x-ray and contained three cement statues, each concealing organic material.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
One found dead in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched Saturday night around 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Moccasin Cove in Southwest Memphis. Police found a man and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no foul play suspected at this time. MPD is investigating.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
