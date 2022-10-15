Read full article on original website
Zeckendorf, Atlas file plans for West Village ultra-luxe tower site
UPDATED Oct. 18, 2022, 7:14 p.m.: The Zeckendorfs and Atlas Capital have filed plans for the luxury condo site they purchased in the West Village early this year. Andrew Cohen, principal at Atlas, filed permits Friday for a 170,000 square-foot, mixed-use building at 570 Washington Street, on the same block where their 36-story ultra-luxe condo will tower over the West Side Highway.
Moskovits, Lichtenstein lose another Williamsburg property to bankruptcy
The apartment and retail building at 225-227 Grand Street in Williamsburg cemented Toby Moskovits’ rise as a Brooklyn developer. Now it could represent her fall. The 41-unit property has been sold at a bankruptcy auction to the sole bidder: its mezzanine lender, an entity that includes Hutton Capital’s Ron Friedman, Rosewood Realty’s Aaron Jungreis and BridgeCity Capital’s Allan Lebovits.
Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
Members of the Manocherian family unloaded a Midtown rental tower for $50.1 million, a rare sale for the prominent and long-standing Manhattan landlords. The 31-story, 181-unit apartment building at 245 East 44th Street, known as Falcon Tower, sold for about $275,000 per unit, records show. Five LLCs are listed as...
RXR looks to cash in on NYC multifamily mania
With its sights set on expanding into new markets, RXR is siphoning off some of its residential properties across the tristate area. The New York-based real estate firm is selling five of its luxury multifamily properties in New York and Connecticut, Commercial Observer reported. Up for grabs is its 42...
New York City attorney on affordable housing shortage, eviction
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents. Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue. “The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and […]
West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses
As demand for warehouse space near New York City pushes vacancies to lows not seen in decades, a West Coast developer is spending $200 million to carve out its piece of the market. Creation Equity, an Arizona-based developer and investment firm founded in 2018, said this week that it’s expanding...
“Taxation without representation:” REBNY board member resigns, alleging leadership ignores agents
UPDATED, Oct. 18, 2022, 1:31 p.m.: She isn’t throwing tea in the Hudson River, but a board member has resigned from the city’s top real estate trade group over what she called “taxation without representation.”. In a fiery resignation letter viewed by The Real Deal, Heather McDonough...
TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest areas for new building work
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Brooklyn developers reached for the sky in the first half of the year,...
Zoning reforms part of Mayor Adams’ plan to make NYC the ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he says would transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
Four Dealership Sales Close in Four States
Domestic brand dealerships changed hands in four deals over the past two quarters, Automotive News reported. I.g. Burton Auto Group acquired a Stellantis dealership with its purchase of Newark Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram in Delaware, renaming it I.g. Burton Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram of Newark. The add gives the dealer group an even 10 new car dealerships in the Delaware and eastern Maryland area among the General Motors, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and BMW brands.
Q: I want to evict my roommate they aren’t on the lease and never payed rent but have squatters rights
A: Here's a link to guidance from the NYC Civil Court regarding a roommate holdover case: https://nycourts.gov/courts/nyc/housing/holdover_roommate.shtml. However, it is strongly recommended that you retain an attorney to assist you through the process. Justia Ask a Lawyer is a forum for consumers to get answers to basic legal questions. Any...
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
Another day, another cannabis operation arrives
Signage is now up for a Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on the SE corner of First Avenue and 11th Street. (Thanks to Lola Sáenz and Steven for sending photos yesterday.) While the shop isn't open just yet, it's the latest weed-friendly storefront to open in the East Village (and NYC) in recent months. (And we haven't mentioned the new one now on the NW corner of First Avenue and 10th Street.)
Russ & Daughters to open shop at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards
One of New York’s favorite Jewish eateries, which rose from humble beginnings to icon status in the last 100 years, is headed for one of the city’s most expensive office projects. Russ & Daughters will open its fourth NYC location at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards next spring,...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Stop & Shop on 48th Street in LIC to Be Replaced by H Mart, an Asian Chain With Woodside Roots
A soon-to-close Stop & Shop supermarket in Long Island City will be replaced by a big-name chain that was founded in Woodside. The Stop & Shop store on 48th Street will close Thursday but it will be replaced by H-Mart, a New Jersey-based supermarket that specializes in Asian food items. H Mart first opened in 1982 at 59-18 Woodside Ave.
NYC loses WPIX-11 on Verizon Fios due to fee disagreement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — WPIX-11, which carries reruns of popular comedy shows, including “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “Two and a Half Men,” along with local news programming and “Yankees Nation,” is no longer available on Verizon Fios in the New York metropolitan area.
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
Frank Lloyd Wright in the Hudson Valley home asks $1.5M
Frank Lloyd Wright was about 70 years ahead of New Yorkers turning their attention to Hudson Valley, where one of his prescient creations has hit the market. The famed architect’s Socrates Zaferiou House in Blauvelt, New York, was built in 1961. The New York Post reported the four-bedroom home was recently listed for $1.52 million.
From coast to coast, bespoke penthouses in new developments provide the luxury buyers crave
When that elevator silently whisks you to the top floor of a marquee building, you know you’re stepping out into an exceptional space: the penthouse apartment, which is designed to be among the most opulent in a property. There are two common types of penthouse that suit different buyer...
