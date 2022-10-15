ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffman, Upper Arlington, Bexley, Columbus Academy tennis players capture district titles

By Dave Purpura, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Pritika Ghosh Choudhuri and Dasha Chistyakova have been among the other’s biggest fans all season as they anchored the Dublin Coffman girls tennis team’s singles lineup.

They had a rare meeting on the court Oct. 15 in the Division I district final at Upper Arlington, and though Ghosh Choudhuri downplayed any bragging rights that came from a 6-4, 6-3 win, the junior was thrilled to have captured her first district title.

“I had been looking at this (since) last season, when I was fourth (at district),” Ghosh Choudhuri said. “I knew Dasha would be a tough match. It seems like I always have to play her in sectional or district, but I am super excited about this.”

Chistyakova won the Hilliard Bradley sectional by default against Ghosh Choudhuri, and the two played only one challenge match during the regular season.

“We didn’t want to put too much focus on it or too much pressure on either of us,” Ghosh Choudhuri said. “It’s always hard to play a friend, especially at this stage and with this being her (senior) year. We’re both proud of each other.”

Ghosh Choudhuri advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Dublin Jerome’s Lydia Foster. Chistyakova defeated Olentangy’s Sheryl Gerald 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

The top four finishers in singles and doubles advanced to state Oct. 21 and 22 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

UA’s Ava Richard and Isabella Roth won the doubles title, sweeping New Albany’s Paige Cornelius and Richardlyne Francois 6-4, 6-4.

“We do best when I am back serving and Ava is able to poach and get a lot of balls at the net,” Roth said. “As long as I stay consistent and make my returns and serves, I feel like that’s our best recipe for winning. Ava has a good wingspan and a great reach for getting to a lot of balls.”

Richard and Roth played only a handful of matches together during the regular season, usually concentrating on singles.

“Everyone is excited and a little anxious to get back to state,” said Richard, a three-time state qualifier. “There is a ton of energy when you get there. It is a very exciting environment.”

Seven of the eight matches Oct. 15 were decided in straight sets.

Gerald swept Foster 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.

In the doubles semifinals, Cornelius and Francois beat UA’s Alice Hawley and Ellis Mizer 6-4, 6-1 and Richard and Roth outlasted Coffman’s Lauren Burkett and Emily Yoshino 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Burkett and Yoshino topped Hawley and Mizer 7-5, 6-0 for third place.

Bexley's Bowles wins Division II district championship

Bexley freshman Amiya Bowles won the program’s first district singles title in 20 years Oct. 15 at Columbus Academy.

For the host Vikings, Yasemin Bilgin and Arya Chabria won the doubles title after Chabria had qualified in singles last fall.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles qualified for state. It was the first time the Central District had two qualifiers in Division II since 2016.

OTCA team tournament:Columbus Academy beats Bexley to reach sixth straight state tourney

Bowles defeated Worthington Christian’s Meghan Mayotte 6-0, 6-0 in the final, continuing her perfect postseason. She won five matches at sectional and three at district and did not give up a point.

“I was playing my game, and I was very locked in and focused,” said Bowles, who earned the program’s first district singles championship since Gretchenn Hackman in 2002. “That was the goal for this year.

“The energy was crazy here (with Bexley fans cheering). I have a very big support group, and I’m thankful for them. I was so happy they were out here in the cold.”

Bowles became Bexley’s first state qualifier in singles since Madison Morton in 2010. She aims to win the program’s sixth state singles title and its first since two-time champion Jane Cohoes in 1982.

“Amiya played well and had a nice variety with the wind,” Bexley coach Heath Goolsby said. “She was patient with her strokes and didn’t face too many shots. She didn’t put too much pressure on herself.”

In the doubles final, Bilgin and Chabria defeated Wellington’s Kate Thompson and Katie Zerbi 6-4, 6-1. Zerbi and 2022 graduate Alexis Burkhalter won district last fall and finished third at state.

“I was nervous and shaking in my boots today,” Bilgin said. “I think we played well.”

Chabria lost in the opening round of state singles competition last year.

“It was great to be district champion and go to state last year but it’s even better to go this year with my partner,” Chabria said. “We have played together for such a long time.”

Bilgin and Chabria led 3-0 in the first set and rebounded after Thompson and Zerbi rallied to tie it.

“They are a great team and they are only going to get better as they keep working hard and getting better in the next week,” Academy coach Marc Wurtzman said.

—Scott Hennen

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

