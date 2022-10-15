Kaleb Cooper Struggles As The Cost Of Living Crisis Hits Clarkson’s Farm: “I Can’t Really Put My Prices Up”

Clarkson’s Farm was incredibly successful as fans of Jeremy Clarkson watched him and his number two in command Kaleb Cooper explore the presenter’s new world of farming. The Grand Tour presenter bought his farm in 2008 during the days of Top Gear, where he contracted it out to a local farmer from Chadlington. This farmer retired in 2019 so Clarkson decided to take over the farm himself, renaming it to Diddly Squat Farm. Kaleb, who has since shot to fame, assisted him in this, and the two quickly became one of the most powerful presenting pairs on Prime Video.

