Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million.

The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9, 22, 26, 41, and 44, and the Mega Ball was 19. The Megaplier was 2X.

Now, it’s been reported that two tickets bought matched all six numbers to win a share of the Mega Millions jackpot. One person purchased a winning ticket in California, and someone bought the other in Florida.

In addition, two more tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. The winning tickets were bought on the same sides of the coast in North Carolina and New Jersey.

One person bought a ticket in Texas, which later matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball and included the Megaplier worth $2 million.

According to megamillions.com, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing will restart to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $10.0 million. Drawings are held twice weekly, every Tuesday and Friday at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

North Carolina woman wins big following last-minute decision to purchase lottery ticket

Now, one North Carolina woman is thanking her lucky stars she decided to play the lottery at the last minute. According to a press release from the NC Education Lottery, Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after purchasing a Quick Pick ticket just moments before Saturday’s Cash 5 drawing.

However, she didn’t realize she’d won big on her $1 ticket until she checked her email the following morning. “When I went in and saw it, I screamed for like 20 minutes,” she admitted to lottery officials. “I think I scared my family a little bit.”

Per reports, she bought the ticket “only four minutes” before Saturday’s drawing, according to the news release. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed, and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” she admitted about the last-minute decision.

She collected her winnings, $356,147 after state and federal withholdings, on Monday at the lottery headquarters.

She now hopes to use the winnings to give back to her family. “We are constantly thinking of new ideas for businesses,” she said, adding, “Our boys already have a landscaping business.”

Someone last won the jackpot on July 29 when an Illinois lottery player won $1.337 billion. In addition, it was the third-largest lottery win ever in the United States.