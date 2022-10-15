Gretna Police Chief David Wilkes is warning residents that there were a series of burglaries from cars in the town on Oct. 13-14. It appears the thieves were looking for guns, as five were stolen and that appears to be the only thing missing from the cars, he said. One car had a purse and another loose change that was not taken, he said.

GRETNA, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO