Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night
3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architecture
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GA
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project
The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
nique.net
Advancing disaster resilience along Georgia coast
As the long Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close this November, impacted residents of the United States East Coast will assess the damages from this year’s storms and prepare to weather future cyclones. While the yearly battering of hurricanes calls for improvements in infrastructure and disaster preparedness on...
wtoc.com
Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
WJCL
Official: Georgia Southern student struck by propeller at Statesboro airport, killed
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of...
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
WJCL
Beaufort County council votes "no" for golf carts on multi-use paths
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Beaufort County Council voted down an ordinance allowing golf carts on multi-use paths on Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway. The measure was defeated with a 5-5 vote. Right now in Beaufort County, golf carts can only be used on roads with a 35 m.p.h or...
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
WTGS
Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
WRDW-TV
Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
atlinq.com
Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?
On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants
Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
WTGS
Chatham Co. police chief fully believes they will find Quinton Simon's remains in landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI held a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case of Quinton Simon. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player below. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley...
Richmond Hill, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
wtoc.com
Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
