Savannah, GA

blufftontoday.com

Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project

The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
nique.net

Advancing disaster resilience along Georgia coast

As the long Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close this November, impacted residents of the United States East Coast will assess the damages from this year’s storms and prepare to weather future cyclones. While the yearly battering of hurricanes calls for improvements in infrastructure and disaster preparedness on...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Trick-or-treat times for the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Below is a list of trick-or-treat days and times across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry:. Trunk-or-treat, Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - 1750 Ga.-21 S, Springfield, Ga. Boo in the Park, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - 601 N. Laurel St., Springfield,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants

Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
High School Football PRO

Richmond Hill, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Richmond Hill High School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Car hits electric pole after chase ends in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase ended with a car into an electric pole in Garden City. According to Garden City Police, the chase started in Port Wentworth. Police say the driver of the car knocked down an electric pole in Garden City trying to get away. The...
GARDEN CITY, GA

