CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO