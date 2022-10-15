ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Student loan borrowers who requested refunds after forgiveness announcement are still waiting

Borrowers who made voluntary payments on their student loans during the payment pause can request a refund. Many borrowers are still waiting to receive theirs. Some borrowers who requested refunds on the federal student loan payments made during the pandemic payment pause are finally seeing the balances hit their bank accounts. But weeks after their initial requests, many others are still waiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Student loan borrowers are happy with the White House’s beta forgiveness application: ‘It was a real quick and easy process’

The Biden administration released a test version of its long-awaited federal student loan forgiveness application Friday night. Borrowers anxiously awaiting the federal student loan relief application say the beta version that was released this weekend couldn’t have been simpler. “It was a real quick and easy process,” says Glenn...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Apply now: Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

The Biden administration has launched the beta version of the student loan forgiveness application, allowing millions who have federally backed student loans to get in line to apply for the help. More than 8 million borrowers have applied for forgiveness since the beta site launch over the weekend, the White...
money.com

Here's Exactly What the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Look Like

The application for student loan forgiveness is set to be released soon, and the U.S. Department of Education just released more details about what borrowers can expect. Borrowers will have to self-certify that they earned below the income cutoff for eligibility, as well as share their Social Security number, date of birth and contact information, according to a video shared on Twitter by the White House on Tuesday. The application does not require any supporting documents. It will be available in both English and Spanish, and it will be accessible on desktop and mobile phones.
CBS Pittsburgh

Student-loan relief form opens via beta test: What to know

The U.S. government on Friday opened a test website to let Americans with federal student loans apply for up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. The beta site comes after the Biden administration said its goal was to create an application that would be "short and simple." The test application requires just a few minutes to fill out, but could leave some borrowers with questions about the timing for debt forgiveness, among other issues. President Biden highlighted the new debt-relief site in a press briefing on Monday, saying the forgiveness program is now open and calling it a "game-changer for millions of Americans."About 95%...
Fatherly

Ready, Set, Apply: The Real Student Loan Debt Forgiveness App Is Here!

The long await is over for millions of Americans who can now officially apply for student debt forgiveness. The Biden administration officially launched the one-time student loan debt forgiveness application following a weekend of beta testing the application to real applicants to iron out any potential issues. Now, after a successful go of it, they’ve launched the real deal.

