Student loan forgiveness application is now open: Here’s how to apply
(NEXSTAR) – The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened, President Joe Biden announced Monday following a beta test that launched Friday. Roughly 8 million borrowers have already completed the debt forgiveness process by completing the beta application, Biden said. His administration launched it Friday afternoon, with a note that the Department of Education was “accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch.”
