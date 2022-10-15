Read full article on original website
WEAR
Northwest Florida placed under red flag warning Tuesday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is under a red flag warning Tuesday. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties are all under the advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents should avoid outdoor burning of any type. According to National Weather Service Mobile, a combination of winds around 15...
getthecoast.com
Highway 98 to be closed to through traffic to reinstall Hurlburt Field pedestrian bridge – Oct 29-30
U.S. Highway 98 will be closed to through traffic on Oct. 29-30 to reinstall the Hurlburt Field pedestrian bridge. At 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, Highway 98 will be reduced to two lanes. At 10 p.m. highway 98 will be closed. At 8 a.m., Oct. 30, Highway 98 will be...
WEAR
21-year-old Okaloosa County man killed in wreck near Long Creek Bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 21-year-old Okaloosa County man was killed in a wreck Monday night in Walton County. It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Long Road near the Long Creek Bridge. According to Florida Highway Patrol, after crossing the bridge, the Laurel Hill man's vehicle left the roadway and...
WEAR
Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties
MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
WEAR
5,000 pounds of food to be distributed in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Exchange Club and Feeding the Gulf Coast are teaming up to host a food distribution this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. The organizations say that there is around 5,000 pounds of food that will be given away. The distribution is being held...
State confirms ALDOT is ready to move forward with new bridge
Bridge 'would relieve congestion on Highway 59,' spokesman says. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Harris said in an email to media the state has decided to move forward with the new Gulf Shores bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Negotiations with the...
WEAR
City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
utv44.com
Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
WEAR
Deputies: Man steals more than $1,000 in car parts from Walton County business
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A North Carolina man is charged with burglary and grand theft after being caught on surveillance footage stealing electrical relays from a parked vehicle in Walton County, according to a release. Keannon Crank, 26, was arrested after Walton County deputies were called to a Love's Truck...
WEAR
Baldwin County Sheriff's Office solves over 20 years long cold case
BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Thanks to technological advancements, a cold case the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office had been working since March 2000 has been successfully solved. In March 2000, an unidentified victim was found in the Styx River. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office's Captain Clint Cadenhead believed that with the latest...
Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's
Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs. Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs. […]
WEAR
Escambia County Sheriff remembers deputy killed in Okaloosa County crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke with WEAR News Monday about Master Deputy Kevin Ray, who was tragically killed in a crash in Okaloosa County Saturday night. Deputy Ray has been a member of the sheriff's office for 20 years. "Kevin really did a great job...
WEAR
Freeze warning issued for inland parts of WEAR viewing area
WEAR-TV — Cold air has been blowing in and the next few nights will be chilly with some areas possibly freezing. A freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning from 1:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. for inland portions of Northwest Florida and Southwest Alabama. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees will be possible inland, but temperatures will stay above freezing along the coast.
Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday. Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana. According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas man arrested after crash kills Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after Master Deputy Kevin Ray tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. “We’re devastated when we got the news. Everyone was in shock,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. ”We’re a family...
WEAR
Baldwin County municipalities to get millions in extra federal hurricane relief funds
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Two years after the devastation of Hurricane Sally and Hurricane Zeta, Baldwin County and its municipalities are working together to get millions in federal disaster relief grants that could further help the area recover. Blue tarps are still up on some homes, and flooding...
WEAR
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Hancock Whitney Bank in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed bank robbery in Pensacola Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Rd. near N Davis Highway just before 3 p.m. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area as they...
