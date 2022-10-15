ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

Northwest Florida placed under red flag warning Tuesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is under a red flag warning Tuesday. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties are all under the advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents should avoid outdoor burning of any type. According to National Weather Service Mobile, a combination of winds around 15...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Narcan kits now available to the public for free in Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties

MILTON, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health in both Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties is making Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits free and available to the public. The FDOH describes Narcan as "a lifesaving medication that could reduce thousands of substance abuse deaths across the state. Naloxone can be distributed to people who use drugs, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, and to friends, family members, and others that may witness and overdose."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

5,000 pounds of food to be distributed in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Exchange Club and Feeding the Gulf Coast are teaming up to host a food distribution this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. The organizations say that there is around 5,000 pounds of food that will be given away. The distribution is being held...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

State confirms ALDOT is ready to move forward with new bridge

Bridge 'would relieve congestion on Highway 59,' spokesman says. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Harris said in an email to media the state has decided to move forward with the new Gulf Shores bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway. Negotiations with the...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

City: Smoldering cigarette caused playground fire at Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The city says a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola park was caused by a smoldering cigarette left on the ground. The fire happened at Armstrong Park off Lakeview Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found playground equipment burning. The city says firefighters were able to...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Fire-Rescue evacuates local businesses due to gas leak

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: C-Spire has confirmed the gas leak has stopped. The company says a third-party contractor was working at the intersection and damaged a natural gas line. The two lanes of traffic at the intersection are now open and flowing once again. MFRD has turned the...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office solves over 20 years long cold case

BALDWIN COUNTY, Fla. -- Thanks to technological advancements, a cold case the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office had been working since March 2000 has been successfully solved. In March 2000, an unidentified victim was found in the Styx River. Baldwin County Sheriff's Office's Captain Clint Cadenhead believed that with the latest...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider amending Wharf plan to add a Culver's

Restaurant would be west of the new convenience store at Canal Road and Wharf Parkway East. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will conduct three meetings in council chambers on Oct. 18 with a Solid Waste Authority meeting at 4:45 p.m. followed by a regular session and a work session at 5 p.m.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

$5 million Baldwin County Forensic Building could become reality

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With a potential increase in the deaths in the county, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office could see a $5 million expansion to its office to better fit the county’s needs.  Back in March, the county approved a $25,000 feasibility study, contracting an architectural firm to look at the office’s needs.  […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Freeze warning issued for inland parts of WEAR viewing area

WEAR-TV — Cold air has been blowing in and the next few nights will be chilly with some areas possibly freezing. A freeze warning is in effect Wednesday morning from 1:00 a.m. through 8:00 a.m. for inland portions of Northwest Florida and Southwest Alabama. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees will be possible inland, but temperatures will stay above freezing along the coast.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Routine traffic stop leads to cocaine trafficking arrest: Escambia County Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A routine traffic stop for not wearing a seatbelt led to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a Pensacola man found with 266 grams of cocaine on Tuesday.  Tervarios Sanchez Bigham, 46, was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of marijuana.  According to deputies, at the intersection of Trammel Boulevard and […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 16-22

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

