Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
Gerrit Cole’s message to Aaron Boone ahead of Yankees Game 5 proves he’s certifiably insane
The New York Yankees are set for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, with both teams looking to keep their seasons alive in the elimination showdown. Gerrit Cole had a stunning message for Aaron Boone ahead of the game after arriving at the stadium, informing the Yankees manager that […] The post Gerrit Cole’s message to Aaron Boone ahead of Yankees Game 5 proves he’s certifiably insane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s surprising Brett Gardner admission amid ALDS rain delay
The New York Yankees are currently going for their franchise’s 28th World Series ring. Manager Aaron Boone took some time to acknowledge a familiar face missing from the Yankees clubhouse. 39-year-old Brett Gardner is not officially retired according to MLB. However, the veteran outfielder was not on any roster throughout the 2022 season. Gardner made […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s surprising Brett Gardner admission amid ALDS rain delay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s message to angry fans after Game 5 rain delay debacle
Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was called for rain very late on Monday evening. The starting time for the decisive game was drawn out before it was ultimately postponed. Fans that showed up to Yankee Stadium were rightfully disappointed and general manager Brian Cashman addressed those feelings. […] The post Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s message to angry fans after Game 5 rain delay debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves GM drops Kenley Jansen truth bomb that will catch Raisel Iglesias’ attention
The Atlanta Braves have a number of notable players set to hit free agency in 2022 including stars such as closer Kenley Jansen and shortstop Dansby Swanson. However, the Braves have a feasible replacement for Jansen should he leave in Raisel Iglesias. But Iglesias’ presence doesn’t mean Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos won’t try and re-sign […] The post Braves GM drops Kenley Jansen truth bomb that will catch Raisel Iglesias’ attention appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster
Disaster struck the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB postseason, as they got eliminated by the San Diego Padres in just four games in the National League Division Series. However, the early playoff exit is not expected to cost Dodgers manager Dave Roberts his job, according to an unnamed source of Jack Harris of The […] The post Dodgers make Dave Roberts decision for 2023 after NLDS disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘October baseball can be brutal’: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Dodgers vocal after NLDS demise
The Los Angeles Dodgers looked like the most October-ready team in baseball for most of the year. But it was all gone in an instant after one bad inning doomed them in Game 4 of the NLDS. After their 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers players could...
‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him
The Philadelphia Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS over the San Diego Padres by a score of 2-0. The highlight of the game was a Kyle Schwarber home run that nearly went 500 feet. The Phillies’ left fielder annihilated a Yu Darvish pitch, sending it 488 feet and into the upper deck of Petco […] The post ‘I might have to punch him’: Padres ace Yu Darvish reacts to former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber blasting 488-foot dinger off him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That was so sick’: Josh Naylor plays the good sport after Yankee Stadium gives him the business
Josh Naylor is being a good sport despite the rain of boos and jeers from New York Yankees fans he received at Yankee Stadium during Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. Naylor must have seen that coming after he rocked the baby around the bases in Game 4 of the series when he […] The post ‘That was so sick’: Josh Naylor plays the good sport after Yankee Stadium gives him the business appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland
It’s do or die for the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. But, manager Aaron Boone is already planning ahead for the ALCS, that’s if the Bronx Bombers win here. Per Boone, Jameson Taillon is slated to start Game 1 of the Championship Series against the […] The post Aaron Boone reveals ALCS pitching plan vs. Astros if Yankees beats Cleveland appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ALCS Odds: Yankees vs Astros Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees Astros prediction and pick. Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees, while Justin Verlander gets the call for the Astros. Jameson Taillon last...
Nestor Cortes joins Gerrit Cole, CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte in Yankees lore after ALDS win
When it mattered the most, Nestor Cortes delivered for the New York Yankees. The mustached mound assassin had a sterling and memorable performance Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, as Cortes allowed just an earned run on three hits in 5.0 innings of duty in the Yankees’ 5-1 win. With that, Cortes is now the […] The post Nestor Cortes joins Gerrit Cole, CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte in Yankees lore after ALDS win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless
The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres began their National League Championship Series with Game 1 Tuesday night. In what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper thus far have made the biggest impact. Harper hit a solo home run off Padres starter Yu Darvish in the 4th inning, […] The post Bryce Harper’s reaction to Kyle Schwarber’s 488-foot missile vs. Padres is priceless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge steals MLB history back from Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees jump on Guardians
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing their do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Division Series Tuesday evening. Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees an early 3-0 lead with a blast off Guardians starter Aaron Civale in the bottom of the 1st. That was his third career home run in a winner-take-all playoff […] The post Aaron Judge steals MLB history back from Giancarlo Stanton as Yankees jump on Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make crucial ALDS Game 5 decision after postponed showdown vs. Guardians
The Houston Astros will have to wait for one more day before they learn who exactly they will be facing in the 2022 American League Championship Series. That is after Game 5 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees has been moved from Monday to Tuesday due to rainout. For […] The post Yankees make crucial ALDS Game 5 decision after postponed showdown vs. Guardians appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos finally figures out Philly fans in the most perfect way possible
The Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the San Diego Padres for a trip to the World Series in the NLCS. Almost no one thought the Phillies would be here, and yet they are. As a long-suffering fan base finally gets winning baseball again, outfielder Nick Castellanos is still getting used to Phillies fans.
‘A lot of people just looked at me weird’: Kyle Schwarber drops hilarious reaction to 488-foot bomb in Phillies’ Game 1 win over Padres
While a pair of postponements forced the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees ALDS series to wrap up yesterday, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres kicked off their NLCS series, with the Phillies picking up a 2-0 win over the Padres. There wasn’t much happening in this one, but the highlight of a game was a mammoth 488-foot home run from Kyle Schwarber that ended up giving Philly all the insurance they needed.
Wil Myers gets epic hero’s welcome while partying it up in San Diego bar after upset of Dodgers
The San Diego Padres completed a stunning upset of the Los Angeles Dodgers by pulling off a five-run rally in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the series. San Diego would hold on to win the game by a score of 5-3, sending the city into a frenzy afterwards. Among the folks who participated […] The post Wil Myers gets epic hero’s welcome while partying it up in San Diego bar after upset of Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NLCS Odds: Phillies vs. Padres Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding 2-0 as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time for our MLB odds series as we make a Phillies-Padres Game 2 prediction and pick. It was the first time the...
Kyle Schwarber sets record books on fire with 488-foot blast vs. Padres
In game two of the NLCS, Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber brought the baseball world to a pause with his homerun against the San Diego Padres. 488 feet! 120 mph! Kyle Schwarber, oh my goodness. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Mh4VGR4E2B — MLB (@MLB) October 19, 2022 With the Phillies leading 1-0 in the sixth, known playoff home run […] The post Kyle Schwarber sets record books on fire with 488-foot blast vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1