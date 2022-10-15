Read full article on original website
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A Murphy
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Mountain Xpress
Familiar tunes performed in costumes ring in the Halloween season
As the Halloween season approaches, Asheville’s music calendar is robust with holiday-related events. But four shows are especially notable in their shared passion for repurposing music — often decades old — with a modern-day twist. Let’s do the time warp (yet) again. The Rocky Horror Picture...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: The Orange Peel hosts Halloween-themed mock beauty pageant
Michele Scheve started thinking about putting on a mock beauty pageant back in August while producing a stand-up comedy show featuring a former pageant queen at The Orange Peel. So, when the same venue offered her a slot in October to host another event, she was ready. “I already had...
Mountain Xpress
Secret Sauce: Searching for WNC’s iconic cuisine
Inspired by a Chelsey Mae Johnson article in The Bitter Southerner about the mysterious history of Knoxville’s steamed hoagie, Xpress set out to discover if Western North Carolina had a comparable dish. arts. -by Justin McGuire. The Orange Peel celebrate Halloween with a mock beauty pageant. Plus, Indigenous artists...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Diwali lights up Asheville
Diwali, a festival of lights, is among India’s largest holidays, celebrated by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs. But as local Indian chefs and restaurant owners will tell you, the gathering transcends religious lines and is recognized by people of all faiths around the world. On Monday, Oct. 24, a number...
Mountain Xpress
Color Me Goodwill accepting designer applications for 2023 fashion show
Press release from Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina:. Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina is seeking Asheville-area designers to compete in its popular Color Me Goodwill upcycled fashion show, which returns to The Orange Peel on April 21, 2023. The 7th Annual Color Me Goodwill show will feature seven...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: ‘Best Of’ should only be positive
In regard to the letter from Keynon Lake [“School Staffer Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Of’ Vilification,” Sept. 28, Xpress] regarding the person “winning” third place in the best “Local Villain” category, I found your editor’s response highly inappropriate and insufficient. Your...
Garden & Gun
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: The literal and fictional death of a milliner, 1884
Fans and scholars of Thomas Wolfe’s writing are familiar with his mother, Julia Elizabeth Wolfe. In his 1929 novel, Look Homeward, Angel, the author fictionalized his life growing up in her Asheville boarding home, pulling from her personality and image as inspiration for the character of Eliza Gant. Within...
Greta Van Fleet singer suffers ruptured eardrum; band postpones shows in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Greta Van Fleet will be postponing three upcoming shows after the band’s lead vocalist Josh Kiszka suffered a ruptured eardrum. On Monday, the band posted to Facebook that they would be rescheduling their Oct. 18 show in Raleigh, North Carolina; Oct. 19 show in Greenville, South Carolina; and Oct. 21 show […]
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville’s Code Purple program began Oct. 15
Code Purple will have nearly 100 beds available for emergency overnight shelter for Asheville’s unhoused population when the temperature is freezing or below. The program will also operate for two additional months in the winter and spring of 2022-23. At an Oct. 4 meeting of the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless...
ashevilleblade.com
Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville
Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WGHP) — The high country can expect the start of winter to be filled with below-average temperatures and snow of more than 3 inches, according to “Porta Potty,” the 2022 Woolly Worm Champion. Porta Potty beat out two dozen woolly worms this weekend at the 45th annual Woolly Worm Festival. Around 20,000 […]
Mountain Xpress
Mitchell County musician Rhonda Gouge named Heritage Award Recipient
Governor Roy Cooper announced yesterday that six traditional artists from across the state will receive North Carolina Heritage Awards on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, for their contributions to our state’s cultural vitality. The 2023 North Carolina Arts Council Heritage Award recipients are muralist Cornelio Campos, white oak basket maker...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Best Places to Travel for Thanksgiving Weekend
As we slowly approach November, some people are getting ready for their Thanksgiving festivities. From hosting at their place, going to a local family member’s home, or traveling out of town. Thanksgiving weekend gives us time to embrace our families and be thankful for what we have. One thing with my family that I truly enjoyed growing up, is that we would take family vacations for Thanksgiving. Not every year, but those years we were on trips were some of my favorite holiday memories. It was not about the food, but the time we all got to spend with each other. Our top travel idea was taking a family cruise during Thanksgiving weekend. It is one of the coolest memories I have of growing up.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors have to pay out-of-pocket to fix “orphaned” roads
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We usually rely on the state or local municipalities to improve our roads, but if you live on a private road, that work comes out of your pocket. Also called “orphaned” roads, these roads had no legal entity responsible for them. And because of...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple has been called for 10/17-18-19 Mon/Tues/Wed
Press release from The Asheville Homeless Coalition:. The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition has called Code Purple. 10/17-18-19/22 Mon/Tues/Wed based on reporting from the National. Weather Service. Code Purple is an activation of emergency services including shelters. and county paramedic when temperature drops to around 32 degrees F. The Code Purple...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Vote for bonds to leave legacy of land
An important choice is coming in November. From Sandy Mush to Fairview, Black Mountain to Upper Hominy and everywhere in between, we’ve seen tangible, positive results from various Buncombe County-led initiatives intended to maintain and improve life quality essentials for residents and visitors alike. Clean water, healthy air and...
Nurses hike through North Carolina wilderness at night to provide life saving blood transfusion
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses carried fresh blood through the darkness to save the life of a hiker who fell off a remote mountain in North Carolina. Just after sunset on Saturday, Burke County Search And Rescue responded to a report of an injured hiker falling approximately 45 feet from the top of Hawksbill Mountain in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area, according to WSOC-TV.
Nurses trek fresh blood into woods to rescue 18-year-old hiker who fell from NC mountain
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses had to trek fresh blood into the woods after a hiker fell off of a mountain in North Carolina Sunday evening, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Monday the hiker is a 18-year-old from the Durham area...
