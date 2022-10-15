ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh city leaders speak about victims of mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council members remembered the five lives lost in Thursday’s mass shooting with a moment of silence during a meeting. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke to council members as she held back tears. “The light that normally...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh to hold vigil to remember victims of mass shooting, mayor announces

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil this weekend to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy