Raleigh city leaders speak about victims of mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council members remembered the five lives lost in Thursday’s mass shooting with a moment of silence during a meeting. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin spoke to council members as she held back tears. “The light that normally...
Raleigh to hold vigil to remember victims of mass shooting, mayor announces
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city will hold a vigil this weekend to remember the victims of the shootings in Raleigh that left five dead, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said. Baldwin said during a City Council meeting Tuesday that the “Raleigh Healing Together” vigil is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the plaza in front of Memorial Auditorium in downtown Raleigh.
Parents of teen suspect in Raleigh mass shooting issue first statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 5 people and hurting two others during a mass shooting in Raleigh last week have shared their first statement since the attack, Channel 9′s affiliate ABC 11 reported on Tuesday. Through an attorney, Alan and Elise...
Parents of Hedingham shooting suspect 'overcome with grief,' funeral planned for brother
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of 15-year-old Austin Thompson, the suspected shooter in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood, said there were no warning signs of what their son was capable of. Alan and Elise Thompson released a written statement Tuesday, their first since the Oct....
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
1 killed, 1 injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was killed and another injured in a Fayetteville shooting, police said. This happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victims in a car that had been hit...
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Raleigh’s Neuse River Greenway reopened after deadly mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Neuse River Greenway is a peaceful escape for so many people but it’s now connected with tragedy after police say a 15-year-old gunman is accused of shooting and killing five people on or near the greenway. The area reopened Friday and as a new...
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
Raleigh police announce visitation, funeral plans for Gabriel Torres, officer killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department Officer Gabriel Torres was one of five people killed in a mass shooting in the city just days ago. And Monday night, his brothers officially announced visitations and funeral plans for him. Visitation for Torres will be held from 4-7 p.m. on...
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Church congregations remember victims of Raleigh mass shooting, offer support to neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Days after a mass shooting took the lives of five people in Raleigh, some communities gathered for the first time on Sunday, praying for the victims. Religious leaders in Raleigh say they want everyone to feel hope, especially those directly impacted by the shooting. “Just...
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
1 taken to hospital after gunshots fired into home near Fayetteville
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured when gunshots were fired into a home in a neighborhood near Fayetteville over the weekend, officials said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 2600 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
