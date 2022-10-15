Read full article on original website
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Triple H Discusses 'The White Rabbit Project' Leading To Bray Wyatt's Return
Bray Wyatt officially returned to WWE at WWE Extreme Rules after being released by the company in July 2021. Wyatt's return to built up by "The White Rabbit Project," which was a series of QR codes, social media clues, and hidden messages as fans looked to uncover the clues. The White Rabbit references began during WWE live events in mid-September when Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" would play during breaks.
Smart Mark Sterling (And Danhausen) Talk AEW, Wrestling Figures, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with Smart Mark Sterling and Danhausen!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW's Canada Debut and More (Tag Talk #18)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) discuss all the big moments from AEW's Canada Debut including the return of Shawn Spears, WarJoe getting a big win, and the debut of The Kingdom.
Report: Ace Steel Released By AEW
Ace Steel reportedly gone from AEW. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Ace Steel has been released by AEW. Steel was involved in the altercation following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), and Kenny Omega. Steel allegedly bit Omega during the altercation and threw a chair at Nick Jackson.
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Kazuchika Okada Discusses Training NJPW Recruits
Kazuchika Okada is looking to take the next generation under his wing. Okada is still the face of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and one of the most decorated wrestlers in NJPW history. At the age of 34, Okada isn't showing signs of slowing down, but he has an eye on future stars.
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Preview: AEW Hosts A Special Title Tuesday Episode With 3 Title Fights And More
It's Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and you know what that means, it's time to break down a special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. For the first time in a year-and-a-half, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head with WWE NXT tonight as Dynamite airs in a special time slot, 24 hours ahead of when it would normally air. Tonight, Dynamite will emanate from Cincinnati, Ohio, the home of Jon Moxley and Moxley will have a major challenge in front of him as Hangman Page looks to regain the AEW World Championship. Tonight will also feature Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and A Ring of Honor World Championship defense by "The Ocho" Chris Jericho.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/18): Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale In Action
AEW Dark (10/18) Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) def. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) def. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V. Dante Martin def. QT Marshall. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Mo...
EC3 Discusses What Went Wrong With CYN, His Vision For 'The Great Rebrand'
EC3 looks back on what went wrong with CYN and discusses his vision for the "Great Rebrand." EC3 launched Control Your Narrative, and it started a tour of life events, but the promotion's plans derailed when both Adam Scherr and Killer Kross, prominent players in its beginning, returned to WWE. After Scherr's departure, CYN commented on the news and announced that the immediate future was unclear. Since then, members of CYN have been featured as EC3's work with the NWA.
Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dante Martin, More Set For 10/18 AEW Dark; Special Start Time Revealed
Konnan Says Kenny Omega Couldn't Send In A Promo For AAA Triplemania XXX Due To Current Legal Issues
Konnan tried to get Kenny Omega involved in AAA Triplemania XXX. At AAA Triplemania XXX, Konnan had a very busy night. Not only was he attacked by The Vipers, but he would later come back out to get his revenge. He also confirmed that he was the new head of talent relations for AAA Lucha Libre and there is one specific talent that he wanted to be involved in the event that couldn't be because of legal issues.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/24 (Taped On 10/18)
AEW taped matches for the October 24 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 18 from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/24 (Taped On 10/18) - Preston Vance def. Baron Black. - Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated...
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
STARDOM CEO Rossy Ogawa Discusses International Touring And TV Deals
STARDOM has showed continued growth over the years and will take the next step in its progression on November 20 when the promotion teams with NJPW for Historic X-Over. Along with partnering with NJPW for a crossover event, the promotion is introducing the IWGP Women's Championship to its stable of titles. STARDOM talent will also be part NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Chris Jericho Signs Three-Year Contract Extension With AEW
Chris Jericho remains All Elite. Variety first reported that Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him with the company through December 2025. Jericho said about signing an extension, "I guess the simple answer is ‘Why not?' Things have been going so well...
Jon Moxley: Last Three Years Have Been The Best Of My Career, Next Five Are About Giving Back
Jon Moxley left WWE at the beginning of 2019, choosing not to re-sign with the company when his contract expired. He would join AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, signing a three-year contract with the promotion. In October 2022, Moxley signed a five-year extension with AEW and took on extra...
AEW Road To Cincinnati, Carmelo Hayes Predicts Halloween Havoc Victory, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, October 17, 2022. - Jon Moxley v Hangman Page + Toni Storm v Shida + Jericho v Castle AEW Road to Cincinnati, 10/17/22:. - The Street Champion of The Bloodline: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas. - It's Title Tuesday w/ 4 Champion Matches!...
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
