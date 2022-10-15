ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing police recover stolen handguns

By Skyler Ashley
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession early Saturday morning.

The subject, who was wanted for crimes committed in other jurisdictions, was spotted by police in the downtown East Lansing area.

When approached by officers, the subject resisted arrest. After investigating another individual with the subject, a second stolen handgun was discovered.

The East Lansing Police Department shared an image of the stolen handguns on its official Facebook account.

