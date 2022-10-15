Read full article on original website
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On North Branford Roadway
A Connecticut man was killed during a serious three-car crash. The crash took place in New Haven County around 8:45 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 1 in North Branford in the area of Forest Road. According to the North Branford Police, officers responded to the area of Forest Road (Route 22)...
Bloomfield officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bloomfield police officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car Monday. Police said the police officer initiated a traffic stop just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive on a black Honda Accord with a misused license plate. The driver, identified by police […]
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
Man seriously injured after Stafford motorcycle crash, state police say
STAFFORD — State police say a Massachusetts man was hospitalized with a serious injury after crashing his motorcycle Sunday afternoon. The 70-year-old man, of Longmeadow, Mass., was traveling on Route 32 northbound in Stafford around 4:19 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2004 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King for unknown reasons, according to Connecticut State Police. Veering into the highway shoulder, the Harley-Davidson collided with a tree log, causing the man to be ejected from the motorcycle, state police said.
Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash
NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
19-year-old Waterbury resident dies in crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 19-year-old Waterbury man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning. Waterbury police responded to the crash on Watertown Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Both drivers were rushed to local hospitals. The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by investigators, died from his injuries a short time later. […]
Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted
Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say
A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
Seymour News: Missing Person
2022-10-17@9:00PMish–#Seymour CT– First responders are looking for a missing person in the Shelton Street area. The person is thought to be on foot in the area and area towns are providing all-terrain off-road vehicles to aid in the search.
Darien man killed in crash on I-95 in Old Lyme
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Lakewood Woman Struck, Killed Outside Church Food Pantry
Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred outside a Lakewood church food pantry. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, of Lakewood, was sitting on the curb near Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry when she was struck at about 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, Lakewood police said. Two girls who were...
Plainville police blotter
Esther Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny. Jolanta M. Gogola, 43, of 40 Sandstone Road, was charged Oct. 11 with risk of injury, second degree reckless endangerment. Esmeralda Jimenez, 24, of 138 Columbus Circle, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth degree larceny...
Black bear attacks 10-year-old boy in Connecticut backyard
The 250-pound animal wandered into a residential backyard on Sunday.
Crash on I-95 north leaves one man dead
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Darien man died in a car crash on I-95 north Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. A preliminary report from state police says at around 7:30 a.m. a Honda Accord was stopped in the left lane heading northbound between exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme. A […]
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
