Northfield, MN

Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway visits St. Olaf

By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
 3 days ago

Not every day does someone with the title “Her Majesty” visit Northfield.

On Friday morning, Queen Sonja of Norway made her fifth visit to St. Olaf College.

Clutching a bouquet of red roses and baby’s breath, St. Olaf College Student Government Association President Sebastian Pham presented the flowers to Queen Sonja, who is married to Norway’s King Harald V.

St. Olaf College President David Anderson, his wife Priscilla Paton and event coordinator Jean Callister-Benson, also greeted the visiting royal at the north entrance to Buntrock Commons.

That group escorted the Queen up stairs that were lined with students, faculty and staff, many of whom were waving small Norwegian flags and carrying flowers. A large Norwegian flag hung from the ceiling.

As the queen’s entourage made its way outside, the paths were lined with smiling, waving students, many dressed in traditional Norwegian clothing and sweaters or wearing T-shirts, sweatshirts or hats stamped with the Norwegian flag.

Once inside Rolvaag Library, the queen was invited to sit down for a special program celebrating the growing collection of Norwegian-American documents. Members of the Norwegian-American Historical Association were also seated in the large room, resplendent with framed portraits, glass exhibition cases and shelves and shelves of historical books.

President Anderson and Amy Boxrud, executive director of the Norwegian-American Historical Association, welcomed the visitors to the library collection titled “Giants in the Archives: Showcasing Norwegian-American Stories.”

Dressed in traditional Norwegian costumes, St. Olaf students Leah Berdahl, Skye Federation and Teague Peterson-McGuire performed a reading from the archives.

Kari Lie Dorer, King Olav V chair of Scandinavian-American studies and professor of Norwegian, told the assembled guests that only 12 American universities offered Norwegian language classes, and she is proud St. Olafis one of those institutions. Dorer said every student waving a Norwegian flag during her visit was currently taking a course related to Norwegian heritage.

Mary Barbosa-Jerez, head of strategy for library collections and archives, then invited the queen to inspect the new exhibits featuring documents from the Nordic-American Imprint Collection and materials from a new photograph collection in the St, Olaf College Archives.

Students Carline Flaten, Esmir Hodzic, Erik Moe and Helen White answered questions posed by the queen about the new exhibitions.

A ribbon cutting celebrating the library’s new archival vault concluded the queen’s visit to campus.

Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
