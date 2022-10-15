A ‘stop work’ order was issued for Surfside Beach’s pier project over redesign plans

The construction of buildings for Surfside Beach’s new pier has ceased after a stop work order was issued earlier this month.

Plans for buildings’ redesigns did not align with the plans on file, said Mayor Bob Hellyer, who addressed the order in his weekly update .

He said city officials, along with the building inspector, have been working to move forward with the construction amid the order

Hellyer said Friday that construction should resume soon and that it does not affect any other ongoing work on the pier.

The multi-million dollar project has been pushed back months because of design and supply chain issues. It could open early next year.

Initially built in 1953, Surfside’s pier was rebuilt three times because of storm damage. But in 2016, powerful winds from Hurricane Matthews caused major damage, closing it indefinitely.