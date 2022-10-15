ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
OROSI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI suspect arrested; BAC two times the legal limit, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after an alleged DUI crash in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say they responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way regarding a DUI traffic collision. Carmelo Vasquez was contacted, according to police,  and arrested due to his alleged intoxication and involvement in […]
MADERA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure

FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

