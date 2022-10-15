Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was stabbed and killed in Downtown Fresno on Monday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Santa Clara and G streets for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
KMPH.com
1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — One driver is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Hanford Monday morning. Hanford CHP responded to Highway 43, just north of Flint Avenue. When they arrived, four vehicles had been involved in the crash. CHP says Uliezer Francisco De Jesus and a 49-year-old man from Dublin,...
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
IDENTIFIED: Arrest made in Tulare shooting, one still outstanding
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Around midnight on August 6, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called with reports of a shooting at Cutler Food Mart. Tulare Area Gang And Narcotics Enforcement Team took over the investigation and identified the shooter and the man who was driving the vehicle. Detectives executed search warrants this morning […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to August shooting in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Cutler. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one out of the two suspected in the shooting that happened at Cutler Food Mart on August 6th. On Monday, detectives served...
Fight over phone leads to woman being shot in Woodlake, police say
A woman is hospitalized after a fight over a phone turned into gunfire. It happened just after 8 Monday night near Acacia and Naranjo in Woodlake.
Man in custody after DUI hit and run crash in west central Fresno
A man is in custody after a hit and run crash into a power pole in west central Fresno.
Central Fresno Chinese restaurant asking for help from police amid vandalism, copper theft
The co-owner of a Chinese restaurant that's a staple in Central Fresno says thieves could force her to close the doors of the business.
Suspected drug dealer charged with murder after fentanyl-related death
For the first time in Fresno County, a person suspected of selling the pills that led to a fentanyl-related death has been charged with murder.
Man found dead in Downtown Fresno homeless encampment
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man in his 40’s was found dead near downtown Fresno. It happened around 4:40 this afternoon, police responded to the area of Santa Clara and G streets. Officials say they’re working on gathering surveillance video in the area so they can piece together what happened […]
DOJ: Man accused of kidnapping, grooming Fresno girl dies in custody
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of grooming and kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from Fresno has died while in custody, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Monday, officials confirmed that Nathan Larson died while in custody in Maricopa County, Arizona on September 18. Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office […]
DUI suspect arrested; BAC two times the legal limit, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after an alleged DUI crash in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say they responded to Tulare Street and Wessmith Way regarding a DUI traffic collision. Carmelo Vasquez was contacted, according to police, and arrested due to his alleged intoxication and involvement in […]
sierranewsonline.com
Motorcycle Dog Leads to Drug Seizure
FRESNO COUNTY – Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 58-year-old David Mitchell of Fresno. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous felony charges, including possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs for sale, and probation violation. His bail is $320,000. Around...
IDENTIFIED: Woman who died in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old woman was identified as the person who died in a rollover crash Friday morning in Fresno, Fresno County officials say. According to authorities, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues in central Fresno. Police say Jinnah Conley was driving and went off the road hitting […]
