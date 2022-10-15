ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Hearing aids are over the counter now: What you need to know

Consumers are now able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
