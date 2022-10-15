Read full article on original website
Fetterman doctor: Candidate in good health, ‘has no work restrictions’
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) primary care physician said in a new letter that his recovery from the stroke he suffered in May is progressing well and that he “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.” Clifford Chen, a doctor at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), wrote in a…
Hearing aids are over the counter now: What you need to know
Consumers are now able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
