Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit
Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
Biden stops for treat at Gresham Baskin Robbins
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden left Portland Saturday, but not before partaking in one of his favorite hobbies: eating ice cream. Biden’s final stop on Saturday before departing was a local Baskin Robbins in Gresham. He shook hands while there, even took a selfie, and then...
President Biden’s Portland visit will cause traffic jams, transit delays: Here’s when, where
President Joe Biden’s visit to Portland will delay trains and buses and tie up freeways, roads around Portland International Airport and streets in Southeast and Northeast Portland and downtown late Friday afternoon to early Saturday afternoon. Police will post real-time updates on their Twitter page. Here’s what you can...
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver, Washington, prompts thousands of evacuation orders amid record heat
The blaze in eastern Clark County, near Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, prompted evacuation orders for thousands of homes Sunday night.
Photos: President Biden arrives in Portland for Oregon Democrats grassroots event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden is in Portland this weekend to fundraise for the Oregon Democrats and to promote his plans to lower health care and prescription drug costs for Americans, starting with Air Force One landing at Portland International Airport on Friday evening. Greeting the president...
Photos: Joe Biden at East Portland Community Center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke at East Portland Community Center about the Inflation Reduction Act. He also spoke about lowering the cost of prescription medication, allowing for easier access to life-saving medicine. Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, as well as Senators Ron Wyden and...
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
Oregon City rejects subdivision that 'missed the boat' on retail
Developers seeking to build first 476 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 476-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually plans 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." A D V E R T I S I N...
