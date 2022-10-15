Developers seeking to build first 476 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 476-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually plans 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." A D V E R T I S I N...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO