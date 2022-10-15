ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit

Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Biden stops for treat at Gresham Baskin Robbins

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden left Portland Saturday, but not before partaking in one of his favorite hobbies: eating ice cream. Biden’s final stop on Saturday before departing was a local Baskin Robbins in Gresham. He shook hands while there, even took a selfie, and then...
GRESHAM, OR
KOIN 6 News

Photos: Joe Biden at East Portland Community Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Saturday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke at East Portland Community Center about the Inflation Reduction Act. He also spoke about lowering the cost of prescription medication, allowing for easier access to life-saving medicine. Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, as well as Senators Ron Wyden and...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City rejects subdivision that 'missed the boat' on retail

Developers seeking to build first 476 homes of 936 residential units rebuked by city commissioners.Mixed use doesn't just mean houses: Oregon City commissioners sent this message loud and clear in rejecting Icon Construction's plan to build a 476-home subdivision in the Park Place neighborhood. Mayor Denyse McGriff said on Oct. 17 that the inconsistency with the area's concept plan meant that pieces of the proposed Park Place Crossing development, which eventually plans 936 residential units, "should be at least two stories and have ground-floor retail, and not as an after-thought." A D V E R T I S I N...
OREGON CITY, OR
