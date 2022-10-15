COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and then-Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO