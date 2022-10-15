Read full article on original website
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
Ohio found 75 cases of voter fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and then-Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a news release put out Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the discovery of 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election. Those cases have been turned over to the Ohio attorney general and county prosecutors. In each case, Sec. LaRose is...
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
Kiser faces possible three years for failure to comply
GREENVILLE — Kirt M. Kiser entereda not guilty plea in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Kiser, 29, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to the sole count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. If found guilty, he faces up to three years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.
What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections. Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:. Person must be a citizen of the United States.
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
U.C. Commission Issues Special Session Notice
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on December 6 at 8:00 a.m. This is a rescheduled general session meeting that would have occurred on December 7, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss general business. The meeting will...
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism. Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights
Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
Commissioners OK two resolutions
TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized two resolutions for an order change for a bridge project and the purchase of office equipment during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The first resolution was a change order to the Ziegler Road bridge replacement project. The change involved an increase of...
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results?
A number of candidates seeking elected seats in Ohio on Nov. 8 have challenged or cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results.
Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio
She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
Tipp City mayor presents proclamations
TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland presented a proclamation for the 76th anniversary of the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion during Monday night’s regular session meeting of the Tipp City Council. The proclamation was set to be made last year, 2021,...
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases
TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable...
