Ohio found 75 cases of voter fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s elections leader said he has found 75 more voters who may have voted twice in the 2020 general election. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, some of those allegations state the people voted first in one state, then cast another vote in Ohio. Last month, the secretary […]
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and then-Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge. Allies then, DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a partisan governor’s race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand your ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon. “The politics got hard and Mike DeWine folded,” Whaley said this year.
Kiser faces possible three years for failure to comply

GREENVILLE — Kirt M. Kiser entereda not guilty plea in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Kiser, 29, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea to the sole count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. If found guilty, he faces up to three years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.
What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections. Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:. Person must be a citizen of the United States.
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
U.C. Commission Issues Special Session Notice

MARYSVILLE – The Union County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on December 6 at 8:00 a.m. This is a rescheduled general session meeting that would have occurred on December 7, at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss general business. The meeting will...
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism.  Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
Ohio Issue 2 centers on voting rights

Election integrity has become a more politicizied topic of debate in recent years, and that issue is at the center of one of the statewide issues Ohio voters will consider this November. Issue 2 gives voters the choice of approving or rejecting a Constitutional Amendment that would only allow for...
Commissioners OK two resolutions

TROY – Miami County Commissioners authorized two resolutions for an order change for a bridge project and the purchase of office equipment during their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The first resolution was a change order to the Ziegler Road bridge replacement project. The change involved an increase of...
Tipp City mayor presents proclamations

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland presented a proclamation for the 76th anniversary of the Frank E. Robinson Post No. 586 of the American Legion during Monday night’s regular session meeting of the Tipp City Council. The proclamation was set to be made last year, 2021,...
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
Miami County Commissioners authorize purchases

TROY – The contract with Arcon Builders Ltd. for the Miami County One Stop Center project was approved for an increase of $249,830 for a new total of $6,658,818 at the Miami County Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. The increase is due to the need to replace unsuitable...
