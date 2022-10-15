Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
CHEVROLET NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Kyle Larson Accident Quote
Did his (Bubba Wallace) reaction and retaliation surprise you?. “No, it didn’t surprise me. I obviously made an aggressive move into (turn) three; got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit. He (Bubba Wallace) got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
Herbst Finishes 18th at Las Vegas
Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Noah Gragson of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team overcame a spin in qualifying to finish 18th in Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Las Vegas native started at the rear of the field in 36th place after saving his car from hitting the wall during Friday night’s qualifying session. He made forward progress from the wave of the green flag, reaching the top-20 by lap 23. After finishing 16th in each of the first two stages, Herbst restarted 10th for the final stage, his best position of the day. He stayed in the top-10, working his way as high as sixth, before pitting under green on lap 144. During that stop, the No. 98 Monster Energy team was called for a safety violation and Herbst fell off the lead lap after serving the drive-through penalty. He was unable to get his lap back the rest of the way and took the checkered flag 18th.
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
Bell says Wallace apologized on flight home from Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell’s championship chances. Bell said Wallace also apologized to the entire Toyota group in the Monday competition meeting. Wallace has been...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Claims Championship 4 Spot with Vegas Win
Joey Logano won his third race of the season with today’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win secures Logano a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks. The win today is the 30th of Logano’s Cup Series career and 28th with Ford.
Transcript: Joey Logano - Frontstretch Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Few are better than Joey Logano. Add fresh Goodyear tires and that call by Paul Wolfe, and he delivers. For a fifth time, Joey Logano will race for a championship in his career, but he had to earn it today, had to come with those fresh tires. Joey, how...
Transcript: Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle Busch, third place after being the wrong way on track at one time. How in the world did you guys pull this off?. KYLE BUSCH: I don't know, just kept fighting in it and digging hard all day long. We had a really fast M&M's Toyota Camry TRD anyway. Not as good as the Penske guys. They really have a hold of this place. We worked on ours all day long and got it better.
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Ross, take me through the last couple laps, the blocks. Was there anything you would have wanted to have done different?. ROSS CHASTAIN: No, for our Tootsie's Chevy, that was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field. At the end there, I hope I'm racing that guy for a really long time, and for our Tootsie's Chevy and everybody at Jockey and Worldwide Express, Advent Health and the Moose, like we've been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn't want to be doing it with anybody else.
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend
Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue. The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which...
NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
Stewart-Haas Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas
Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 16th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 13th, Finished 12th / Running, completed...
Buescher Rebounds for Top-15 at Las Vegas
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and drove his Castrol Ford through the field late to finish 15th, his best finish in four races at the 1.5-mile track. Following a qualifying effort of 12th, Buescher was the first car to hit pit road at...
South Point Hotel Casino & Spa, extend entitlement sponsorship with LVMS
The South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced earlier today that they would continue their longstanding relationship as both organizations announced a multi-year extension for the South Point 400 to remain the name of LVMS’s fall NASCAR Cup Series race. South Point is the...
Keselowski Finishes 17th in Las Vegas
In their second visit to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 crew made a late-race charge after early handing troubles to finish 17th in Las Vegas. Starting in the 25th position, Keselowski would find misfortune early after overshooting his pit stall during the first round of green flag stops. Coupled with poor handling issues in the first stage, this would find the King’s Hawaiian Ford in the 30th position, one lap down to end the first stage, which concluded under caution for an incident on track.
Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Contender Boats 300
No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes. ROUND TWO: Ty Gibbs is one of eight Xfinity drivers that have advanced to the second round of the playoffs. He is third in the NASCAR playoffs standings, 19 points behind second-place Noah Gregson. Josh Berry has locked himself in the final four.
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick Homestead Advance
● Kevin Harvick has made 21 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and only recorded one victory, but it was his most memorable win. When Harvick crossed the stripe first in the 2014 Ford EcoBoost 400 with a half-second margin over second-place Ryan Newman, Harvick became the 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion. Harvick led four times for 54 laps in that race – second only to Jeff Gordon’s 161 laps led – to take his fifth win of the season and the 28th of his career. With 60 career Cup Series wins – 37 of which have come with Stewart-Haas Racing – Harvick is tied with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series win list. Next on the all-time win list is NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time series champion Dale Earnhardt with 76 victories.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0