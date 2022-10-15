ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Hopefully it lifts his spirits – Celtic boss happy Frank McGarvey advice heeded

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWYCQ_0iaVZyGZ00

Ange Postecoglou revealed former Celtic striker Frank McGarvey handed out instructions to the Hoops boss ahead of the 6-1 cinch Premiership win over Hibernian at Parkhead.

McGarvey, who also played for St Mirren and Scotland and was on Liverpool’s books for a short period, was given a rousing reception from fans when he made an emotional appearance on the Celtic Park pitch before Saturday’s game to thank Hoops fans for their support in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

McGarvey’s family revealed the 66-year-old’s plight on social media last week and he told the Hoops fans: “I want to tell everybody at Parkhead today, I love you all.”

After the game, Celtic manager Postecoglou said: “I caught up with Frank and I’ve got a little connection to him, not that he knows.

“I was a Liverpool supporter and when King Kenny (Dalglish) went to Liverpool my allegiances were to both clubs.

“Then when Frank moved from Liverpool to Celtic, I was super-excited as a youngster, I followed his career after that. It was great to see him before the game as well as his kids.

“He’s going through a tough time but to be fair to him, he had some pretty strong words about what I needed to do, which wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who knows Frank to hear, but he made it clear we should score in the first 20 minutes.

“So when we got a couple I was relieved. Hopefully it lifts his spirits but it was great to see him.”

James Forrest put Celtic ahead inside nine minutes before Georgios Giakoumakis added a second in the 18th minute. Forrest went on to complete his hat-trick with Giakoumakis and Daizen Maeda completing the Hoops’ scoring late on.

McGarvey’s last game for Celtic was the 1985 Scottish Cup final against Dundee United, where he scored the winner in the 2-1 victory at Hampden Park.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fulham manager Marco Silva backs under-fire Steven Gerrard

Fulham manager Marco Silva has backed Steven Gerrard to cope with the pressure he is under at Aston Villa ahead of the Premier League meeting between the two sides on Thursday. Gerrard’s side have won just two of their opening 10 league games and have mustered a meagre seven goals....
newschain

Wolves make QPR boss Michael Beale their number one target

QPR boss Michael Beale is Wolves’ top choice to replace Bruno Lage. The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management and Wolves are now expected to make a move, the PA news agency understands. They are hopeful of having Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at...
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia. Mr Putin did not immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order...
newschain

Finn Russell left out of Scotland squad as Jamie Ritchie takes over captaincy

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell has been left out of the Scotland squad for the Autumn Nations Series while Jamie Ritchie takes over the captaincy. Russell was given the summer off as Scotland toured South America, alongside several other players who had featured on the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa the previous year.
newschain

Kenny Tete set to miss Fulham’s clash with Aston Villa

Fulham are expected to be without Kenny Tete for the visit of Aston Villa. The full-back has had a number of setbacks in his recovery from injury and is not expected to be fit enough to feature on Thursday. Aleksandar Mitrovic is likely to be fully fit despite saying he...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy