Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
Ex-WWE Official Was “Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Go Back”
A former longtime WWE official has opened up on ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes returning to WWE in early 2022 and admits they were “shocked” by the move. AEW in 2022 does not have its troubles to seek. Former Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and his wife and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes left the company early in the year with The American Nightmare making a huge return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.
Sami Zayn Hilariously Does Roman Reigns Moves At WWE Live Event (VIDEO)
As the Honorary Uce in WWE’s The Bloodline group, Sami Zayn is constantly trying to impress “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns even at live events. That’s because the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns leads the group that also contains the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, their younger brother Solo Sikoa and the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.
Jerry Lawler Blames WWE Star For His On-Screen Heart Attack
The September 10th, 2012 edition of Monday Night RAW was one of the most nerve-wracking ever because of Jerry Lawler’s very real heart attack. After competing in a match earlier, Lawler started snoring at the commentary table. Soon afterwards he collapsed completely and matches took place without any commentary at all. Michael Cole broke kayfabe and kept fans updated on Lawler’s condition. And when Lawler returned to RAW two months later, he was met with a hero’s welcome.
AEW Star Announces Intention To Relinquish IMPACT Title
On Friday, Frankie Kazarian will officially no longer be the IMPACT X-Division Champion. IMPACT Wrestling made the official announcement on Monday on their Twitter, stating that Kazarian will be forced to hand over his X-Division title on the promotion’s October 20, 2022 episode that will be aired on AXS TV. However, there is currently nothing known about whether or not Kazarian will be cashing in Option C, as many former champions have done in the past.
WWE Stars Were “Held Hostage” In Saudi Arabia
Dave Meltzer has claimed that WWE stars were indeed “held hostage” to some extent when the company couldn’t fly them home after a show in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 2019 edition of Crown Jewel took place in October 2019 and emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez and boxing supremo Tyson Fury were both on the card in a show headlined by The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall oF Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
“Even I Simp For Mandy Rose” Says WWE Personality
The allure and charm of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are clearly inescapable with one WWE personality claiming that even they “simp” for her. After a few weeks off NXT television, Mandy Rose returned on Tuesday night to confront her next challenger Alba Fyre ahead of their title clash at Halloween Havoc.
Vince McMahon Caused WWE Legend To Turn Down Announcing Role
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that the fierce reputation of ex-Chairman Vince McMahon led them to turn down a job as an announcer. DDP joined WWE in the summer of 2001 following the closure of WCW that spring. Joining the company in a high-profile feud with The Undertaker, it looked like big things were in Diamond Dallas Page’s future but by the summer of 2002, he was gone.
WWE Hall Of Famer Expected To Return As A Manager
A WWE Hall of Famer is expected to return to an on-screen role with the company as the manager of a current WWE Superstar. PWInsider has reported that WWE Hall of Famer JBL is scheduled to be at the next few Raw shows “in some capacity” according to the chatter at the recent SmackDown in New Orleans.
Ex-WWE Star Remarks On Her “Degrading” Gimmick
A former female WWE Superstar has opened up on what she calls her “degrading” and “distasteful” gimmick while part of the company. Back in 2010 former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was trying to prove her worth to the team of Layla and Michelle McCool in an effort to join their group. Mendes was seen jumping rope on WWE television and performing other exercises to try and impress LayCool.
Kevin Owens Coming To NXT
Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has teased a return to his WWE roots by suggesting that he might well be part of NXT. The 18th of October edition of NXT looks set to be a big night for the brand as the ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ against AEW Dynamite will be revived for one week only on a Tuesday night.
NXT Stars Compete On WWE Main Event
Two NXT stars have made an appearance on the main WWE roster having competed on Main Event. Ahead of the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, the company held the weekly Main Event tapings. During the show, NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and Von Wagner took part in singles matches. Carmelo...
The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 10/17/22 Review
This week’s WWE Raw featured an appearance from Brock Lesnar, The Miz facing Dexter Lumis, the return of Elias and Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending the US Title against Matt Riddle. This is the Raw Deal for episode #1534 of Monday Night Raw. It’s taking place at the...
NJPW Title Match Possibly Off Due To WWE
A previously advertised NJPW title match could be off the table due to developments that took place in WWE on Monday Night Raw. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently made their shock return to WWE to reform The O.C. with their old running buddy AJ Styles in his battle with The Judgment Day.
Update On Becky Lynch Return From Injury
Becky Lynch has been out of action since SummerSlam and a recent update has provided some insight into her recovery. At SummerSlam on July 30th in Nashville, Becky Lynch challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title in a WrestleMania 38 match. Just like at WrestleMania, Belair beat Lynch to put an end to a rivalry that lasted about one year.
Triple H Will Miss WWE Raw Due To COVID-19
There will be an important person missing WWE Raw on October 17th because Triple H is dealing with the COVID-19 virus. It has been reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that WWE’s Chief Content Offer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will miss the October 17th episode of Monday Night Raw from Oklahoma City.
Ace Steel Gone From AEW
A new report has indicated that suspended AEW producer Ace Steel has been released by the company following the backstage fight at All Out. All Out should have been a big occasion for CM Punk as he returned to pay-per-view following his foot injury and recaptured the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley. However, the celebrations quickly turned sour as Punk took his opportunity at the post-show press conference to settle a few scores.
Bobby Lashley Details Wrestling Through Two Major Injuries
Bobby Lashley, like many wrestlers, has wrestled hurt or with a body that’s barely held together. But Lashley’s mentality throughout his wrestling career has been to soldier on, to fight through the pain, and not have matches stopped no matter what he’s going through. He gave specific examples of this on a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling Show. “I don’t think there’s a time where I went out for any match where I thought ‘Man, I feel great,'” he said.
