Student loan debt relief launches in beta

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The online application process for federal student loan debt relief launched in beta on October 15.

“We want to invite you to be among the first to apply for student debt relief, by being a tester of the online application NOW before we officially launch,” read an email sent to borrowers that signed up to be notified when the process became available.

Soon, we’ll be opening the online application with our official launch. But we would like you to help us test the site by applying now during our beta test. If you submit an application during this period, it will be processed when the site officially launches. You won’t need to resubmit. If you have already applied and received a confirmation email, you do not need to apply again. U.S. Department of Education email, October 15

A link to apply for debt relief is available here . This initial application doesn’t require the submission of any documents.

“The application will be available on and off during this beta period,” the email states. “If you try and it’s not available, try again later. Once the application officially opens later this month, it will remain open until December 31, 2023.”

The letter also advised borrowers to be aware of scams, and to only work with the U.S. Department of Education regarding this matter. Scam attempts can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FCC) by calling 1-877-382-4357 or at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ .

More information about the one-time student loan debt relief program is available here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.