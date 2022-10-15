ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Student loan debt relief launches in beta

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvLjf_0iaVZZOW00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The online application process for federal student loan debt relief launched in beta on October 15.

Student loan forgiveness: Here’s what will be on the application set to open soon

“We want to invite you to be among the first to apply for student debt relief, by being a tester of the online application NOW before we officially launch,” read an email sent to borrowers that signed up to be notified when the process became available.

Soon, we’ll be opening the online application with our official launch. But we would like you to help us test the site by applying now during our beta test. If you submit an application during this period, it will be processed when the site officially launches. You won’t need to resubmit. If you have already applied and received a confirmation email, you do not need to apply again.

U.S. Department of Education email, October 15

A link to apply for debt relief is available here . This initial application doesn’t require the submission of any documents.

“The application will be available on and off during this beta period,” the email states. “If you try and it’s not available, try again later. Once the application officially opens later this month, it will remain open until December 31, 2023.”

The letter also advised borrowers to be aware of scams, and to only work with the U.S. Department of Education regarding this matter. Scam attempts can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FCC) by calling 1-877-382-4357 or at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ .

More information about the one-time student loan debt relief program is available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
talkbusiness.net

Tyson exec: Northwest Arkansas poised to become technology hub

Scott Spradley believes Northwest Arkansas, home to Walmart and Tyson Foods, is known around the world as a supply chain and logistics center of excellence. That awareness has resulted in an onslaught of new company expansion in the past five years. Spradley, chief technology & automation officer at Tyson Foods,...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Tontitown resolution aimed at stopping landfill expansion moves forward

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tontitown Committee of the Whole passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at stopping or delaying the expansion of the Eco-Vista landfill. The resolution will now be voted on at the City Council’s next regular meeting. Mayor Angela Russell said the resolution is all about getting more information about the expansion as well […]
TONTITOWN, AR
talkbusiness.net

New nursing home being built in south Fort Smith

A new $20-million, skilled nursing facility is in the works for U.S. 71 South in Fort Smith. A building permit was issued Oct. 5 for the nursing home that will be owned and managed by a Fort Smith-based company. The permit was for construction of a commercial building with a...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs

Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy