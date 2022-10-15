Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
TMZ.com
NBA's James Bouknight Arrested For Driving While Impaired
11:50 AM PT -- James Bouknight was found unconscious in a parking deck around 12:44 AM, according to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports. The report also indicates JB had a 40MM gun, a Glock 23, with him at the time of the arrest. The report doesn't specify whether the gun was legal or illegal, though, it doesn't appear Bouknight was charged for the weapon.
Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era
Bill Russell once said there were three people responsible for making the Boston Celtics "special" during his playing days. The post Bill Russell Said 3 People Were Responsible for Making the Boston Celtics ‘Special’ During His Era appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Playoff loss drives Antetokounmpo as he aims to regain title
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship. It is what drives the 27-year-old two-time MVP. Sure, he is flattered to be thought of as the world’s greatest basketball player, but Antetokounmpo says that title belongs to the best player hoisting the NBA championship trophy, That wasn’t Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
TMZ.com
WNBA's Skylar Diggins-Smith Reveals She's Pregnant, 'New Addition Loading'
WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith has another bundle of joy on the way -- announcing on Monday she's expecting her second child!. The Phoenix Mercury point guard surprised everyone on Monday by posting photos of her pregnant belly on Instagram. "New addition loading 🧡," the 32-year-old said in the caption.
Vikings Release Second-Year WR
The Minnesota Vikings made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon as they move into their bye week. Among those moves was waiving second-year WR Blake Proehl after activating him from the PUP list on Monday. Additionally, Minnesota released safety Mike Brown and signed Myles Dorn to the practice squad after he was waived yesterday to create room for Proehl.
thecomeback.com
Tennessee fan suffers wild injury celebrating Alabama win
On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers delivered quite a shock to the college football world when they stunned the perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, notching their first win over Nick Saban‘s squad in 16 years. The celebration after the wild game was insane and even caused a small earthquake as fans rushed the field and stole the goalposts.
How humble Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's first game day was like few others
BOSTON — The work that 34-year-old Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla put in before earning his first career win Tuesday night is something not too many head coaches — if any — can duplicate. In preparation for his first NBA coaching clash on opening night —...
TMZ.com
Guardians Forced To Switch Hotels Ahead Of Crucial Playoff Game
The Cleveland Guardians' stay in NYC ain't exactly going smoothly ... the team was forced to switch hotels Monday night just hours ahead of their pivotal Game 5 against the Yankees in the ALDS. The issue started with Monday night's rain out of what was supposed to be the deciding...
TMZ.com
Photo Shows NBA's James Bouknight Passed Out In Car W/ Handgun In Lap
Charlotte Hornets hooper James Bouknight lay passed out in his Mercedes-Benz AMG GT with a bag of Doritos and a Glock handgun in his lap before he was arrested for DWI ... a photo obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show. The 22-year-old former 11th overall pick (2021) was arrested...
TMZ.com
Klay Thompson Rips Ronnie 2K, He's A 'Clown'
Klay Thompson clearly isn't a fan of Ronnie 2K -- and he proved that by going after the video game influencer and straight-up calling the guy a "clown." The face of the NBA 2K franchise made an appearance on ESPN on Monday ... where he said players who want a better skill rating need to play better and stop bribing him with shoes and other perks.
TMZ.com
Lewis Hamilton Gifted Honorary Ball At First Broncos Game As Co-Owner
F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton got a firsthand look at his new team on Monday ... hitting up the Broncos vs. Chargers game -- and he left with a souvenir!!. The Mercedes driver hit up SoFi Stadium to catch his Broncos in action for the first time since joining the team's ownership group ... and while the game ended up being a dud, he clearly had a great time.
