Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 7 of Oregon high school football: See 50 photos from this week’s games

A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Report ranks best colleges and universities in Oregon
When it comes to the best colleges and universities in Oregon, a new report says the private schools take the cake.
‘It was absolutely surreal’: Biden hugs Oregon’s first university graduate with Down syndrome
Cody Sullivan got a welcome surprise Saturday: a hug from President Joe Biden at the East Portland Community Center, where the president gave a 25-minute address during his two-day swing through Portland to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. “I was so happy,” said Sullivan, 26. “It was magical.”...
WWEEK
Judging of the Oregon Beer Awards Fresh Hop Category Took Place This Week. Here Are the Results.
The results of the Oregon Beer Awards were released Oct. 17, and what we’ve learned is that a number of breweries continue to dominate this competition, which has also become one of the largest and most competitive of its type in the world. The Willamette Week-sponsored event announced the...
Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’
Oregon voters seeking information about the November election are likely to see a website called “The 2022 Oregon Voter Guide” at the top of their online search results – ahead of the state’s official voters’ guide. The website – thanks to paid advertising – is...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Air quality is unhealthy, even hazardous, in parts of Portland metro
The air is bad out there. Weather conditions in the Portland area Tuesday morning are trapping particulate matter in the lower atmosphere, with the air quality now at the “unhealthy” and even “hazardous” levels, according to various monitors around the metro area. Portlanders should close their...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KTVZ
U.S. Fish and Wildlife will consider listing rare Oregon wildflower under Endangered Species Act
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that they would consider protecting the tall western penstemon under the Endangered Species Act. The agency now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the imperiled Pacific Northwest flower. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
This movie is popular among horror-obsessed Oregonians
Lifestyle discovery platform Wishlisted used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to determine the most popular horror movie in each state. In Oregon, Midsommar tops the list.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
Oregon Lottery returns nearly $909M directly to the state
The 3,800 retailers across the state who sold lottery tickets or games also earned a commission of $313 million overall.
opb.org
Measure 114 would tighten gun laws in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned. “Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is...
City Observatory
ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever
Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
Longtime Oregon political strategist Len Bergstein dies at 76
Len Bergstein, a longtime Oregon political strategist and commentator, died Monday at age 76. His sudden death was likely caused by a heart attack, said Sandra McDonough, a close family friend. Bergstein, who was born in New York City, moved to Portland in the 1970s and was a fixture of...
