ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3

Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy