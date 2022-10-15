Rinse and repeat: Coppell boys, Flower Mound girls impress at 6-6A cross country meet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Lakeworth Police Rescue Woman Held Captive in HotelLarry LeaseLake Worth, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Dallas Police See Spike in Anti-Asian Hate Crime Incidents ReportedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Still alive: The Colony regroups, downs Frisco in 5-set thriller
THE COLONY – Going into the fifth set of Tuesday’s home match against Frisco, The Colony head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley wasn’t nervous. Although Frisco had rallied to win the third and fourth sets after The Colony won the first two, Buckley liked the momentum that her Lady Cougars had gained during the final moments of the fourth set. And The Colony had been in similar situations against Frisco ISD schools this season, including a 3-2 setback to Frisco on Sept. 23.
A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
The State of Oklahoma is Just Finding Out What We Have Known All Along – Flower Mound School Rocks!
I first became acquainted with Flower Mound School when I was asked to do a live broadcast for the Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Department. They hold an annual Bar-B-Q dinner and use the School's cafeteria and Gym to serve the meals. Fast Forward a few years, and 3 of my...
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Celina ISD hosts beam signing for third elementary school
The Celina community gathered Monday afternoon at the site of CISD's future third elementary school to conduct a beam signing on the campus. The campus, slated to open in 2023, is located at 2905 North Louisiana Drive.
Midlothian coach loses battle with rare form of cancer
An Assistant Coach in Midlothian is being remembered after he lost his battle with a rare form of cancer. The district announced that Coach Clif White passed away Saturday at his home.
Stadium Scene: Heim, Horned Frogs and Hysteria
What started out as a low roar built exponentially as the comeback fell into place. Fort Worth was rocking as Oklahoma State took on TCU in a heartbreaking overtime loss for the Cowboys. To kick off the day, a stop at Heim Barbeque. One of the most premiere barbecue restaurants...
Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County
Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
Frisco talks Grand Park trail opening during Monday town hall meeting
The opening of Frisco’s much-anticipated Grand Park is inching closer to reality with the opening of one unpaved trail that will welcome the community in November. During a Monday night Frisco Town Hall meeting, city officials discussed Big Bluestem Trail, which will open Nov. 19 to the public and which will kick off the first phase of opening for the broader Grand Park.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
Whatever You Do, Do NOT Make U-Turn In This Texas City
Honestly, I just might be the queen of U-turns. I can't help it. I always seem to be going in the wrong direction or passing a business I meant to turn into, especially when I'm on a road trip. If there isn't a sign against making a U-turn, chances are, I'm going to do it. I'm not proud of it, but hey, busting a b*tch definitely saves time when you're in a pinch.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
At this North Texas pizza chain, you can enjoy amazing pizza, great wine & classic cocktails
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza parties are often for the kids but adults no doubt love their pizza too. If you want to order yourself a slice of pie in the metroplex, you may want to try out this pizza-eating experience. It’s called DeLucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine and it...
