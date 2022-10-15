Rinse and repeat: Coppell boys, Flower Mound girls impress at 6-6A cross country meet

THE COLONY – Going into the fifth set of Tuesday’s home match against Frisco, The Colony head volleyball coach Rachel Buckley wasn’t nervous. Although Frisco had rallied to win the third and fourth sets after The Colony won the first two, Buckley liked the momentum that her Lady Cougars had gained during the final moments of the fourth set. And The Colony had been in similar situations against Frisco ISD schools this season, including a 3-2 setback to Frisco on Sept. 23.

FRISCO, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO