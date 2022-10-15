Effective: 2022-10-16 10:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 AM MST this morning.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO