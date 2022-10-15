Effective: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Northeast Gulf Coast, Northern Inner Channels and Central Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Skagway, Haines, Gustavus, And Juneau. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high from previous storms and could flood with more heavy rain. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and at low-water crossings. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The first band of heavier rainfall tracked over the area Tuesday evening dropping an inch or two or rain. A second band of rain is moving through the panhandle as of 4 am. The total rainfall expected from these two bands is around 2 to 4 inches through Wednesday night, with highest amounts at upper elevations. This combined with the already saturated ground may cause excessive runoff and some flooding. - If you live near or along quick responding creeks, stay alert and be prepared to take action. - Storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible. - The ongoing rains could swamp boats. Mariners should check their vessels periodically.

