Frost Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are starting to warm up.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Western Chippewa County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Frost Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Jenkins, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY BELOW 3000 FEET * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog below 3000 feet. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may be patchy at times. Fog should begin to lift after sunrise, but will likely linger longer in the far southern Willamette Valley. Fog will be combined with smoke or haze.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Polk, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Rutherford Mountains, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 07:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for City and Borough of Sitka by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 05:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: City and Borough of Sitka HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Sitka. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusts saw a peak around 2 to 3 am with a gust to 63 mph reported at the airport. A wind shift to the SW Wednesday morning resulting in another period of high winds is expected.
Freeze Warning issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above freezing.
High Wind Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong southerly winds currently blowing are expected to get stronger into Wed afternoon and will last into Wednesday night.
Flood Watch issued for Glacier Bay, Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Northeast Gulf Coast, Northern Inner Channels and Central Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Skagway, Haines, Gustavus, And Juneau. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high from previous storms and could flood with more heavy rain. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and at low-water crossings. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The first band of heavier rainfall tracked over the area Tuesday evening dropping an inch or two or rain. A second band of rain is moving through the panhandle as of 4 am. The total rainfall expected from these two bands is around 2 to 4 inches through Wednesday night, with highest amounts at upper elevations. This combined with the already saturated ground may cause excessive runoff and some flooding. - If you live near or along quick responding creeks, stay alert and be prepared to take action. - Storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible. - The ongoing rains could swamp boats. Mariners should check their vessels periodically.
Freeze Warning issued for Barber, Pratt by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Pratt FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING
Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Covington, Mobile Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Covington; Mobile Central FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Covington, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Franklin, Hart and Elbert Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai North, Koolau Windward, Niihau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 03:53:00 Expires: 2022-10-20 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai North; Koolau Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Olomana HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI AND OAHU .A north swell (340 to 350 degrees) will generate advisory level surf along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through Thursday afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY * WHAT...Surf building to 12 to 16 feet this afternoon, then increasing to 14 to 18 feet Thursday. * WHERE...North facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
Freeze Watch issued for Eastern Preston, Preston by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect outdoor plumbing and tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland and Higher Elevations of Fayette Counties. In West Virginia, Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston, Preston and Eastern Preston Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Watch issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 04:25:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The following areas, Northeast Gulf Coast, Northern Inner Channels and Central Inner Channels. This includes the cities of Yakutat, Skagway, Haines, Gustavus, And Juneau. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high from previous storms and could flood with more heavy rain. Flooding may occur in poor drainage areas and at low-water crossings. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Isolated landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The first band of heavier rainfall tracked over the area Tuesday evening dropping an inch or two or rain. A second band of rain is moving through the panhandle as of 4 am. The total rainfall expected from these two bands is around 2 to 4 inches through Wednesday night, with highest amounts at upper elevations. This combined with the already saturated ground may cause excessive runoff and some flooding. - If you live near or along quick responding creeks, stay alert and be prepared to take action. - Storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible. - The ongoing rains could swamp boats. Mariners should check their vessels periodically.
Frost Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Covington, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 AM MST this morning.
