Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...South of Chicken and east of Dot Lake. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 25 mph through this morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 10:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch will expire for a portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at 11 AM MST this morning.
What’s the difference between a winter weather advisory, watch and warning?
Several U.S. states are facing their first chance of snow showers of the season this week.
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend
Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.
Frontal System to End Warm and Dry Conditions in the Pacific Northwest [NWS]
A frontal system will make its way to the Pacific Northwest, bring relatively colder temperatures once again, according to US weather authorities. Rainfall will develop over parts the region, from the Northwest and into the Northern Rockies earlier part of the upcoming week. Mixed precipitation is also possible in higher...
Frost Advisory issued for Allendale by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may be patchy at times. Fog should begin to lift after sunrise, but will likely linger longer along the Columbia River. Fog will be combined with smoke or haze.
Frost Advisory issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed well above freezing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Cascades in Lane County; South Willamette Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY BELOW 3000 FEET * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog below 3000 feet. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley, Cascade Foothills in Lane County and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may be patchy at times. Fog should begin to lift after sunrise, but will likely linger longer in the far southern Willamette Valley. Fog will be combined with smoke or haze.
Frost Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Covington, Mobile Central by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-20 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Covington; Mobile Central FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Covington, Mobile Central and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Wind Warning issued for City and Borough of Sitka by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 05:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: City and Borough of Sitka HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Sitka. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusts saw a peak around 2 to 3 am with a gust to 63 mph reported at the airport. A wind shift to the SW Wednesday morning resulting in another period of high winds is expected.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 06:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog may be patchy at times. Fog should begin to lift after sunrise, but will likely linger longer along the Columbia River. Fog will be combined with smoke or haze.
Frost Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Jenkins, Screven by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING
High Wind Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Municipality of Skagway. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong southerly winds currently blowing are expected to get stronger into Wed afternoon and will last into Wednesday night.
Frost Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 08:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are starting to warm up.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
