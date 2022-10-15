ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Settlement Reached in 2015 LAPD Shooting of Man in Los Feliz

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oB1iF_0iaVYeke00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man seriously injured after he was shot in the head by a Los Angeles police officer in Los Feliz in 2015 because the officer thought he had a gun within a T-shirt wrapped around one hand has reached a tentative settlement with the city of Los Angeles.

Lawyers for plaintiff Walter DeLeon filed court papers Thursday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian stating that a "conditional" accord was reached in the lawsuit filed on his behalf in April 2016 by his conservator, Yovanna DeLeon --  alleging battery, civil rights violations and negligence -- and that a request for dismissal will be filed by Feb. 1. No terms were revealed and it could not be determined whether the settlement is subject to approval by the City Council.

The same month the lawsuit was filed, the Police Commission unanimously determined that Officer Cairo Palacios was justified in shooting DeLeon, finding that he had a reasonable belief the then-48-year-old man had a weapon within the shirt. The June 19, 2015, incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. and was captured on cellphone video.

DeLeon's family maintained he usually carried a shirt around his hand while walking through the neighborhood. But LAPD investigators said many witnesses also thought DeLeon was pointing a gun at police, and just before he was shot, DeLeon told a witness to call 911 and report to the operator that he was carrying a gun, according to the report.

DeLeon lost "a pound of cranial matter," the ability to hear out of his right ear and his cognitive ability and memory are impaired,  according to his court papers, which also stated that he was a significant distance from Palacios and his partner and posed no threat to them.

Instead of getting DeLeon immediate medical aid, the two officers rolled DeLeon over and handcuffed him, according to DeLeon's court papers.

But according to the City Attorney's Office's court papers, DeLeon "supported his extended right hand with his left hand, as if he was aiming a handgun at the officers."

Palacios got out of the patrol car and took cover behind it, then ordered DeLeon to "Drop it," according to the City Attorney's Office's court papers.

"Mr. DeLeon continued to point the object in Officer Palacios' direction, in a distinctive shooting position," the City Attorney's Office's court papers stated. "Officer Palacios fired three rounds, one of which struck the plaintiff in the forehead."

After the officers handcuffed DeLeon and determined he had a water bottle in the T-shirt, they called for an ambulance and a passing doctor also rendered aid, according to the City Attorney's Office's court papers.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death

The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armored Van Guard Shot in Attempted Heist Outside Carson Bank

An armored van guard was shot and wounded Monday in an attempted robbery at a Bank of America branch in the Carson area. No arrests were reported early Monday afternoon in the shooting reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 23800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Several evidence markers could be seen near the white armored cargo van.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy