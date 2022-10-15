Bryce Young Starts at QB for Alabama Against Tennessee

The junior quarterback will make his first appearance since leaving the first half of the Arkansas game with a shoulder injury.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's finally game time, and there's no more hiding who will play at quarterback this week for the No. 3 Crimson Tide.

Bryce Young is back as the starting quarterback for Alabama against No. 6 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. Young completed two passes on Alabama's opening drive before the Crimson Tide was forced to punt. He led Alabama on a eight-play, 71-yard drive the second time out to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.

All indications in the pregame showed that Young would start. The junior quarterback is taking reps with the first-team center, Seth McLaughlin, during pre-game warmups and running the first-team offense during team warmups.

Young actually threw the ball during individual and team warmups, unlike before the Texas A&M game a week ago when he was announced as the starter on the jumbotron. This week, Young was throwing the ball as far as 40 yards with a manager before the game and does not appear to have any motion limitations with his throwing arm.

After leaving the Arkansas game in the second quarter with an AC sprain in his shoulder, Young has not played for the Crimson Tide. All week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Young would be a game-time decision based on how he felt and how well he could throw the ball.

"So that’s the question, and nobody’s gonna know it until Saturday comes," Saban said Thursday night. "He won’t know it. I won’t know it. Nobody will know it. And I know he wants to play, and I know he thinks he can play. We'll see."

Prior to his injury, Young had 1,202 with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe played in place of Young over the last six quarters against Arkansas and Texas A&M. Over those two games, Milroe went 16-of-28 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he had 23 rushes for 172 yards and a touchdown, but Milroe also had three turnovers in his first career start against the Aggies.

This story will be updated.

