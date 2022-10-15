Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Why a small midterm race in Arizona could have big consequences for U.S. democracy
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The fight to become Arizona’s next attorney general in November’s midterm elections smashed fundraising records this week. One major reason: the normally backwater contest has potentially big implications for U.S. democracy, election experts said.
Stuck filling out your ballot? How to vote confidently in key Arizona races
Arizona’s 2022 election is filled with stark choices. What if you’re in the middle and unsure ho to choose? The Arizona Republic’s editorial board and staff columnists have broken down the...
Comments / 0