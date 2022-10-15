ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: October 14-15, 2022

There’s one week remaining in the regular season. Sheridan: The Lady Broncs split their home weekend conference games, winning Friday vs. Cheyenne South 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22), but lost vs. Laramie 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-13). Sheridan is 8-19 on the season, with a 2-6 record in the 4A...
JCSD1 Board Approves Policy Revisions

The Board of Trustees for Johnson County School District #1 voted to accept revisions to some of their existing policies during their recent meeting. The policy revisions are essentially cleaning up , updating, and omitting verbage in the existing policies, not changing them, according to discussions at the meeting. The...
