Sheridan County High School Volleyball Recap: October 14-15, 2022
There’s one week remaining in the regular season. Sheridan: The Lady Broncs split their home weekend conference games, winning Friday vs. Cheyenne South 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22), but lost vs. Laramie 3-0 (25-22, 25-15, 25-13). Sheridan is 8-19 on the season, with a 2-6 record in the 4A...
New Sheridan College Kiln Drawing Interest From Ceramists All Over Wyoming
Word about the kiln has spread and it’s already drawn a number of potters from all over Wyoming. During the initial firing, items were brought in from student potters at Sheridan College, Gillette College and the University of Wyoming. The kiln is located on the southeast part of the...
JCSD1 Board Approves Policy Revisions
The Board of Trustees for Johnson County School District #1 voted to accept revisions to some of their existing policies during their recent meeting. The policy revisions are essentially cleaning up , updating, and omitting verbage in the existing policies, not changing them, according to discussions at the meeting. The...
