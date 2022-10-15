Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami
It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s best Tuesday dining options
Call it much more than Taco Tuesday, as our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are ready to serve some special dishes and savings on this first Tuesday in October. Deals for Oct-18-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned and operated...
secretmiami.com
You Can Soar Through The Trees At This Zipline Adventure Park In Miami
An exhilarating new ziplining experience is finally here and it’s putting your bravery to the test, sending you sailing over a tropical jungle while you take in the panoramic views of downtown and the bay!. Treetop Trekking Miami, located inside Jungle Island, spans six acres and is packed with...
WSVN-TV
South Beach Seafood Festival shores up big, diverse lineup to celebrate 10th anniversary
It’s time to come out of your shell. The South Beach Seafood Festival is back. This is the place for you — whether you want it boiled, grilled, fried or shucked … and you know that you love getting it shucked. SoFlo foodies, it’s party time. The...
islandernews.com
21st edition of the Miami short Film Festival set to launch this November
With a dedication to promoting the short film genre, featuring films from 1-20 minutes long, the Miami Short Film Festival is set to launch this coming November in three local venues. The international in scope Film Festival will kick off Friday, November 11 and bring exposure to some of the...
Click10.com
Fall Back into the Love-In Festival
North Miami Beach, FLA. – It was a gorgeous Sunday to be roaming around historic Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach for the return of the annual Love-In Music Festival. The parking lots quickly filled up as families piled into the park to claim their spots on the hill to hear live bands playing hits from the 60s, 70s and beyond!
This Miami Beach Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Florida
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
NBC Miami
Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month
It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
calleochonews.com
5 exciting Fall concerts in Miami that will have you grooving
Dance your fall nights away with these entertainment-packed fall concerts in Miami 2022. Miamians definitely know how to party; the Magic City attracts different artists from every genre—Latin jazz, hip-hop, classic rock, and reggaeton, for its locals that enjoy concerts in Miami. If you’re a party animal who's ready...
South Florida Gets Its First Taste Of Fall
Temperatures will dip 10 degrees to the mid 70's and could be into the 60's at night.
idesignarch.com
Neoclassical Plantation-Style Miami Home With Pool Pavilion
Signoret Residence is a stunning luxury home in Miami, Florida with neoclassical plantation architecture. The interior of the house is a subtle blend of contemporary and classic aesthetic. Sotolongo Salman Henderson Architects designed a modern home with traditional European flair. The result is an elegant home with clean lines and...
islandernews.com
Clothes from Menocento to be features in Key Biscayne Woman's Club first fundraising fashion show
What do you get when you mix fitness with fashion?. A new Key Biscayne women's fashion show – this one being undertaken by a local fitness expert, with clothing furnished by a popular women’s clothing store in the Village. Marilyn Myles, a fitness instructor at the Key Biscayne...
Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami
Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Click10.com
Legendary JohnMartin’s pub in Coral Gables reopening, hosting job fair
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A legendary Coral Gables haunt, JohnMartin’s pub, is holding a job fair before it reopens its doors next month. The restaurant needs to fill more than 60 front and back of house positions. The hiring event is taking place all this week at the...
Miami New Times
Sign of the Times? Little Haiti Residents Worry About Shrinking Neighborhood Borders
Wilkinson Sejour is angry with a sign. An otherwise unassuming street marker, the City of Miami placard at the southwest corner of NE 68th Street and NE Second Avenue bears a message that rubbed Sejour and his neighbors the wrong way: "YOU ARE NOW LEAVING LITTLE HAITI." Sejour, a Little...
Dunkin’ Location Appears to Be Planned for Weston
With approximately 891 locations, Florida is the state with the third largest Dunkin’ footprint
Miami New Times
From Food Truck to Restaurant: Bandidos Taqueria Opens in Doral
From starting a food truck business during the pandemic to recently opening their own restaurant, chefs Juan Hernandez and Miguel Peña blend influences from Mexico, California, and Miami to create Bandidos Taqueria's flavors. "I am very grateful to Miami and the community for accepting us; it's a blessing!" says...
secretmiami.com
The 9 Most Haunted Places In And Around Miami
There’s something strange in the 305 and it’s these nine spots in which people have reported inexplicable temperature drops (a rather unusual happening for Miami, no doubt). And no, it wasn’t the AC, but the chilling result of paranormal activity! Not everything is sunshine and beautiful beaches in the Magical City, some of its most inconspicuous buildings hide some dark, ghoulish secrets and we’re here to uncover them.
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
