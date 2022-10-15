ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

HPUD: Water main break in Powell area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in Powell might wake up this morning without water. Hallsdale-Powell Utility District posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main break has occurred near 1419 Greenwell Drive. HPUD said that it is working diligently to restore service as soon as possible. This story...
POWELL, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Maple Lane Farms’ 24th year brings largest crowd yet

Maple Lane Farms, located in Greenback, Tennessee, opened for its 24th year this fall and it’s the epitome of a Hallmark movie. The farm initially began in 1993, when owner Bob Schmidt grew his own pumpkins in the fall and sold them to the public. With such a successful event, Schmidt made the event annual and implemented the Maple Lane maze in 1999, which was Greenback’s first.
GREENBACK, TN
wvlt.tv

Tee it up for a good cause at the 2022 Goodwill Golf Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Time is running out to sign up for the 12th annual Goodwill Golf Classic. The tournament raises money for Goodwill Industries Knoxville. It’s more than a thrift store. Goodwill helps provide job training, employment placement services and other community-based programs for people who have barriers to their employment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big day on Douglas as CCMS Fishing Team has one, two winning punch

DANDRIDGE, TN (WLAF) – Coach Mike King’s Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team came back home from Douglas Lake with a first and second place finish over the weekend. Cousins Anthony Malone and Ayden Malone are returning to their winning form from a couple of years ago as the duo claimed first place winning the Junior TBF Tournament on Douglas Lake. The Malones also won in the Big Fish category with a catch of 2.14 pounds. They won it with four fish totaling 5.68 pounds.
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Free COVID-19 supplies given away to hundreds during two-day event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an effort to ensure that the community continues to stay safe, New Direction, with the help of EMCODA, Sunny Isles, Florida, will be hosting a COVID-19 Survival Supply Kit Give-Away at the Jacob’s Building. The event will be located at 3303 Magnolia Avenue Chilhowee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee fined $100K after fans storm field following win over Alabama

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and pronounced one man dead, officials said. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. Thousands of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing elderly man found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding a missing 86-year-old man. Jack Hartgrove, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at his home on Chatham Circle around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. KPD officials reported Hartgrove was found near Mebane, North Carolina.
KNOXVILLE, TN

